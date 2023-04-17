Emma Bates stays with leaders until late in Boston Marathon, claims top American finish

American Emma Bates hung with the leaders in the women’s division of the Boston Marathon on Monday until around Mile 24, when she faded back and ended with a fifth-place finish.

Bates’s time of 2:22:10 made her the top American woman finisher.

Bates, who resides in Boulder, Colorado, lived and trained in Boston from 2015 to 2017 with the Boston Athletic Association’s elite team. Though Monday was her first time racing on the Boston course, she previously trained on the back half of the route during her time with the BAA.