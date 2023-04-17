Emma Bates stays with leaders until late in Boston Marathon, claims top American finish

American Emma Bates hung with the leaders in the women’s division of the Boston Marathon on Monday until around Mile 24, when she faded back and ended with a fifth-place finish.
Bates’s time of 2:22:10 made her the top American woman finisher.
Bates, who resides in Boulder, Colorado, lived and trained in Boston from 2015 to 2017 with the Boston Athletic Association’s elite team. Though Monday was her first time racing on the Boston course, she previously trained on the back half of the route during her time with the BAA.
Bates won the USA Women’s Marathon Championships in 2018, and finished second at the Chicago Marathon in 2021 — her only top-three finish at a major.
Bates entered Monday with the 21st-best personal record among the women’s field, with her previous top time of 2:23.18 coming in a 7th-place finish at the 2022 World Championships.
Scott Fauble was the top American man, finishing seventh in 2:09:44. He was 21 seconds behind world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge, who was sixth in 2:09:23.
Fauble also finished seventh in the 2022 and 2019 Boston Marathons, and was 16th in 2021.
