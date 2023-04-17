Family and friends of Martin Richard are set to run the race in his memory today

Nolan Cleary, Ava O’Brien, and Jack Burke — a trio of friends who planned for years to run together once they were eligible to do so — are representing Team MR8 , a group fielded by the Martin Richard Foundation, which over the past decade has raised more than $6 million for children’s causes.

As neighbors in Dorchester, Martin Richard and Nolan Cleary, seen here at age 7 in 2012, were nearly inseparable. Today, Cleary is 18 years old and will be running the Boston Marathon on behalf of a foundation honoring his late childhood friend.

Ten years after they lost a childhood friend in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, three third-grade classmates of Martin Richard planned to be at race on Monday to run in his memory.

They will be joined by their former third-grade classmate’s older brother, Henry, who last year ran the Marathon for the first time. His dad, Bill, will run again this year as well.

Cleary, now 18 and in his first year at Purdue University, recently told the Globe that Richard was his “best friend,” and that he believed training for and ultimately running in the Marathon this year would provide a “bit of closure” for those who knew him before his life was cut short one decade ago.

“It’s gonna be really special,” Cleary said in an interview in the lead-up to race day. “It’s definitely gonna bring the community together, and I’m definitely looking forward to turning down Boylston [Street] with everyone.”

In a statement on Saturday, Henry Richard said he was “so excited to run with [Team MR8] and spread the Martin Richard Foundations’ message,” adding that the foundation was still accepting donations.





