Doug Flutie pulls through to raise money for his foundation

Doug Flutie hadn’t run while training for the Boston Marathon in six weeks, nursing a pulled hamstring and a strained groin suffered in men’s league hockey.

The former NFL and Boston College quarterback finished the Boston Marathon in 05:46.57. After growing up in Natick, Flutie’s life experiences propelled him to the finish line. From playing baseball and softball in Hopkinton and Ashland to rivalries with neighboring towns and fond memories of time spent in Natick, Boston College, and Wellesley, Flutie knows every inch of the road.

“With two miles to go, I knew that I could walk it home from there if I had to,” said Flutie. “The emotion starts hitting you - when you realize that you’re going to finish and you turn that corner and see the finish line, it’s an overwhelming feeling.”