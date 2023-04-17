In Franklin, community and culture matter, and the result is sustained success for the girls’ lacrosse program

“It’s just a really supportive town all around,” Franklin coach Kristin Igoe Guarino said. “Being in a sports town makes it even more fun.”

Franklin girls’ lacrosse players tie bows in their hair as fans — mostly residents of the 26-square-mile town — begin to fill the stands at Pisini Stadium.

The day of a rivalry matchup at Franklin Highl, a hum of electricity flows through town. Youth players scribble on poster boards with Crayola Crayons, writing messages to their favorite varsity lacrosse players. Parents dig through drawers of endless blue T-shirts, hoodies, and jackets searching for one that is fit for the occasion.

In 10 years as head coach, Igoe Guarino and her Franklin team have made the state tournament every season, including three trips to the Division 1 state semifinal and one to the final. The Panthers (5-1), ranked third in this week’s Globe Top 20 after making a run at No. 1 Westwood in a 14-10 defeat Friday, are poised for yet another triumphant season under Igoe Guarino. They own 100 consecutive wins against Hockomock League competition.

That sustained success comes from a number of factors, including high expectations from Igoe Guarino. But the town, which supports its lacrosse programs from the ground up, has established a culture of winning that predates the coach.

“We’re all Panthers. Everybody’s a Panther,” said Kim Carney, the deputy director of Franklin’s recreation department and a mother of two current Franklin varsity players.

Since she took over the youth lacrosse program eight years ago, Carney has worked to make the high school program deeply intertwined with the youth program, and vice-versa. About one third of Franklin’s high school roster currently volunteers as assistant coaches on youth teams.

Many of them become more than just coaches.

“These girls become like celebrities for them,” Carney said.

Her two daughters, Emily, a sophomore, and Kaitlyn, a senior, are both varsity standouts and both volunteer with youth teams. In exchange, the younger players come to the varsity games and proudly wave hand-made signs that say “go Coach Kaitlyn!” and “You can win this!”

When the high school season begins, many players have already been in the system, with the youth program, for upward of a decade.

“Seeing those older kids have fun and be successful brings the motivation for the next generation,” Igoe Guarino said.

Igoe Guarino conservatively estimates that somewhere between 20 and 30 of her former players have gone on to compete in college at some level, including many in Division I. Six current seniors will play in college.

“I have high expectations, and the girls know that,” said Igoe Guarino, who starred at Framingham High and then Boston College. “That culture year in and year out is what keeps us going.”

When Igoe Guarino was hired, , she inherited a well-established team. Her goal, then, was not to build the program, but to take it to the next level. To do that, she focused on building a strong team culture.

“Having a bond with your players, your assistant coaches, and your town goes a long way,” Igoe Guarino said. “The culture piece is really why we are so successful year after year. The girls and the teams before us carry on this culture of high expectations.”

Her attitude is part of the reason why first-year athletic director Karrah Ellis was initially drawn to the job at Franklin. The first time the two met was at the ceremony in which the MIAA named Igoe Guarino a 2022 Coach of the Year.

“I feel fortunate that I get to work with her and you know that she gets to work with the student athletes here at Franklin,” Ellis said.

And, of course, Ellis was drawn to the deep sense of community in Franklin that she, Carney, Igoe Guarino, and the rest of the town now work every day to foster.

“Everybody wants to be in the program,” Carney said. “And when you’ve been a little kid and you’ve experienced the high school girls coaching you, when you get to high school you want to give back as well.”

Quick sticks

On Thursday, Swampscott secured its first win over Northeastern Conference foe Marblehead, nabbing a decisive 13-6 victory. Swampscott had previously absorbed back-to-back one-goal losses to the rival Magicians the past two.

“We’ve been getting closer and closer and just haven’t been able to get over the top . . . the way [the team] stepped up was really impressive,” said Swampscott coach Al Eaton, who earned his 100th career win.

Eaton knew he was on the precipice of the landmark victory, but he chose to hold off on informing his team.

“I just wanted to make it as normal a game as possible,” said Eaton. “On hundred wins was a big deal for me, but I feel that beating Marblehead kind of outweighed it because it was such a huge, huge event for us.”

Eaton is in his sixth year at Swampscott after a three-year stint at St. Mary’s (along one season at Lasell ). A 3-0 start, the program’s best in recent memory, is creating a buzz of excitement for Eaton and his team.

“[The win over Marblehead] was a big deal for us,” said Eaton. “We’re doing one game at a time, but 3-0 is a nice way to start your season.”

▪ Former Newburyport standout Molly Laliberty is in the midst of a banner campaign in net for second-ranked Northwestern. A 2022 Tufts graduate, where she was named the 2022 IWLCA Division III Women’s Goalie of the Year, Laliberty made the jump to Division I for her graduate year. She has backstopped the Wildcats to a 13-1 record, racking up 106 saves along the way.

Correspondents Trevor Hass and Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.