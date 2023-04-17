Game 17: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

Ohtani, a righthander who will be a free agent after the 2023 season, is 2-0 with a 0.47 ERA in three starts this season. He is 3-1 with a 2.35 earned run average in four career starts against the Red Sox.

The Patriots Day game will begin at 11:10 a.m., as per tradition. The Boston Marathon is also being held Monday , and runners will pass through Kenmore Square on the way to the finish line on Boylston Street, and baseball fans often go from Fenway to Kenmore to cheer the afternoon finishers.

The Red Sox have won the first three games of their weekend series vs. the Angels , but now face the toughest task yet as Los Angeles sends star two-way player Shohei Ohtani to the Fenway Park mound.

“Obviously he’s got a pretty special right arm,” Red Sox first baseman and designated hitter Justin Turner said.

Ohtani is also one of baseball’s most dangerous hitters. He is batting .289 with three home runs and nine RBIs is 52 at-bats in 2023.

Righthander Brayan Bello, who made his MLB debut toward the end of last season, will make his first start of the 2023 season for the Red Sox after a forearm issue slowed his progress during spring training.

ANGELS (7-8): TBA

Pitching: RHP Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.47 ERA)

RED SOX (8-8): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (first start of season)

Time: 11:10 a.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Angels vs. Bello: Brett Phillips 0-2, Hunter Renfroe 0-2, Gio Urshela 0-1

Red Sox vs. Ohtani: Christian Arroyo 0-6, Bobby Dalbec 2-5, Rafael Devers 2-10, Kiké Hernández 1-3, Reese McGuire 0-4, Raimel Tapia 1-9, Alex Verdugo 2-9, Connor Wong 1-2

Stat of the day: Ohtani has allowed six hits in his three starts, during which he pitched 19 innings and faced 75 batters.

Notes: Bello made 13 appearances (11 starts) in 2022, allowing 16 earned runs over his last 10 outings after surrendering 14 in his first three. “He is so important to the organization,” Sox manager Alex Cora said of Bello this spring. “He’s important for us, important for what we’re trying to accomplish.” ... Bello was strong during his rehab outing for Triple-A Worcester last Tuesday, topping out at 97 m.p.h. while allowing just four hits and striking out four over six innings ... Lefthander Chris Sale will get an extra day of rest before pitching Tuesday’s series opener against Minnesota ... Ohtani has struck out 24 while allowing six hits and 12 walks across 19 innings this season. He shut out the Nationals over seven innings in his most recent start ... First baseman Gio Urshela is riding a seven-game hitting streak for Los Angeles, which has lost three straight for the first time this season.