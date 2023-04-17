A grad student and a Greater Boston Track Club member won the ‘Fastest Bostonian’ awards at the 2023 Boston Marathon

Vinny Castronuovo and Shannon Lamarre were the inaugural winners of the Fastest Bostonian Award following the 127th running of the Boston Marathon on Monday, the Boston Athletic Association and the office of Mayor Michelle Wu announced.
Castronuovo is a South End resident and mechanical engineering graduate student at Northeastern University. The 23-year-old ran his second Boston Marathon on Monday, and set a personal record of 2:25:56.
Lamarre is a 28-year-old from Charlestown. An environmental engineer and a member of the Greater Boston Track Club, she ran her fifth Boston Marathon and also set a personal record today of 2:54:34.
In addition, 2023 marks the first year the marathon has a category for non-binary runners, and Allston’s Danielle Bishop made history as the first non-binary competitor. They finished the race in 3:32:29. Bishop is a 28-year-old Allston resident running in their fifth Boston Marathon. They are a Team Lead at New Balance, and a Boston University alum.
“We are thrilled to celebrate three Bostonians who exemplify the spirit of the Boston Marathon,” Mayor Wu said in a news release. “Each of these athletes ran an incredible race. I’m grateful to the BAA for joining with the City of Boston to recognize the incredible talent right here in our neighborhoods that is part of what makes this the greatest race in the world.”
