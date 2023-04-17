A grad student and a Greater Boston Track Club member won the ‘Fastest Bostonian’ awards at the 2023 Boston Marathon

Vinny Castronuovo and Shannon Lamarre were the inaugural winners of the Fastest Bostonian Award following the 127th running of the Boston Marathon on Monday, the Boston Athletic Association and the office of Mayor Michelle Wu announced.

Castronuovo is a South End resident and mechanical engineering graduate student at Northeastern University. The 23-year-old ran his second Boston Marathon on Monday, and set a personal record of 2:25:56.

Lamarre is a 28-year-old from Charlestown. An environmental engineer and a member of the Greater Boston Track Club, she ran her fifth Boston Marathon and also set a personal record today of 2:54:34.