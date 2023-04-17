How hard is it to beat the Bruins? We asked their opponents.

One thing coaches and players across the league can agree on, however, is that the more the Bruins win, the harder they are to beat.

Even for the 15 teams that solved the puzzle and beat the record-setting Bruins (65-12-5) this season, there is still some debate about how they did it.

It’s been done, but it’s far from easy.

“Those are dream seasons,” former Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said before facing the Bruins Tuesday. “When you find yourself just winning night after night, you almost forget what losing feels like.”

It’s impossible to whittle down the Bruins’ unparalleled success to any one thing, which is precisely what makes them so formidable. Boston’s opponents can’t point to any one player, one line, or aspect of the Bruins’ game and say “This is what we need to focus on.”

Advertisement

The Bruins set NHL records for wins (65) and points (135), boasted a 61-goal scorer (David Pastrnak) and leading candidate for the Vezina Trophy (Linus Ullmark), won the Jennings Trophy (fewest goals against), and had two 50-point defensemen.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

That all-around dominance leads to all-around confidence, which leads to the Bruins scoring with precision according to Washington defenseman Nick Jensen.

“I’m on the other side looking at them like I don’t even know how they’re making some of these plays,” Jensen said. “But that’s what happens when you play with confidence.”

It helps that the Bruins can rely on their veteran corps of Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand to supplement that confidence with experience. Seattle center Ryan Donato said in January that he has to pinch himself every time he lines up against Bergeron, one of his childhood idols.

Marchand and Bergeron have shared the ice since the 2009-10 season, and Pastrnak joined them four years later. They’ve been playing together for so long that their communication is almost telepathic, making them that much harder to defend.

Advertisement

“It’s almost like they’re in each other’s heads,” said Josh Brown, a Coyotes defenseman who played six games with the Bruins last season.

Their offensive prowess aside, the Bruins’ senior leadership group has fostered a powerful team environment that makes them daunting to opponents.

“Obviously there’s skill and talent there, but for me, I think what makes them special is just that bond they have,” Brown said. “It truly is a brotherhood there. And it was pretty special to see.”

“Obviously there’s skill and talent there, but for me, I think what makes them special is just that bond they have,” Arizona defenseman Josh Brown says of the Bruins. Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

It’s not enough to try to shut down Marchand, Pastrnak, and Bergeron.

Pavel Zacha, recently awarded NESN’s 7th Player honor, along with David Krejci, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, and Jake DeBrusk, all registered at least 50 points this season.

“If the pass is not there or they can’t get the shot off, then it’s going right back up to the top and there’s going to be a shot coming with two tips or a screen,” Brown said. “It’s a fun part to watch as long as you’re not on the other side of it.”

Capitals winger Tom Wilson echoed Brown’s sentiment after Washington’s 5-2 loss at TD Garden on Tuesday.

“They just have threats from everywhere,” Wilson said. “Every guy can shoot. Every guy can pass. So you have to honor everything.”

When teams don’t treat every Bruin on the ice as a threat, or if they let their concentration slip for even a second, it’s almost a given that Boston will make them pay.

Advertisement

“If you give them the puck, turnovers, that kind of stuff, they’re going to capitalize 98 percent of the time,” Donato said.

To prevent giveaways and easy goals, many of the Bruins’ opponents focus on the simplest game plan possible. Donato said that’s true for the Kraken, who shut out the Bruins, 3-0, on Jan. 12. Anthony Duclair of the Florida Panthers, whom the Bruins will face in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, said the same thing.

“Against these guys, we’re going to have to stay disciplined,” Duclair said after the Panthers’ loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday. “We can’t have these guys go on a power play frenzy. We know how talented they are, breaking records all year.”

The Bruins’ series against the Panthers will start Monday in Boston, with Game 2 on Wednesday. The Bruins are 34-4-3 at home this season.

Whether the gameday environment at TD Garden plays a role in the Bruins’ success is a challenge for opposing coaches. Some, including Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, say that the raucous crowd makes opposing teams’ weaknesses even more apparent.

“This has been the hardest building to play in for visiting teams,” Hakstol said before the Kraken shut out the Bruins at TD Garden in January.

But Laviolette, whose team was also responsible for one of the Bruins’ four losses at home this season, said it wouldn’t matter where the Bruins play. They’re just as dominant on the road as they are at home.

Advertisement

Peter Laviolette likens what the Bruins have done this year to a dream season. Jason Behnken/Associated Press

“It’s the team, not necessarily the place,” Laviolette said. “They’ve beaten everybody, whether it’s home or road. … It’s always a little bit more difficult coming into a building — and this can be a lively building, for sure — but I think their record speaks for itself.”

There is no magic formula to beating the Bruins.

But that doesn’t mean the teams they face in the playoffs aren’t going to try to figure it out.

“We have a chance to do something very, very special, but it’s going to take a lot of preparation and a lot of execution,” said Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk. “It’s going to be a challenge for sure.”

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.