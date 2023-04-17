Hurricanes hold on to top Islanders in Game 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen scored power-play goals to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders, 2-1, on Monday night to open their first-round playoff series.

Noesen’s tip on Brent Burns’s shot from up top proved to be the winner at 2:27 of the second period, while Antti Raanta finished with 25 saves to lead a defensive effort that saw the Hurricanes turn away every chance the Islanders had with a man advantage to take the lead in the best-of-seven series.

Carolina, which came into the game with the league’s No. 2 penalty kill, denied all four of New York’s power plays. The Hurricanes also withstood the final roughly 90 seconds to protect the lead after the Islanders had pulled Ilya Sorokin for the extra attacker.