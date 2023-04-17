Marcus Smart says injuries in the lane just part of the game

Morant soared and collided with Lakers star Anthony Davis before injuring his right hand using it to soften his fall. Antetokounmpo ran into Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and landed hard on his backside, suffering a bruised tailbone. Morant and Antetokounmpo could both miss their teams’ next playoff games.

In both cases, defenders slid into position below the hoop as the ballhandler was preparing to launch through the air. They were legal plays — the calls went against the offensive players — but the effects were disturbing.

When Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo were injured taking hard falls after committing offensive fouls in their playoff games Sunday, it sparked conversation about whether the rules should be amended to protect players from these dangerous crash landings.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year and a craftsman drawing offensive fouls, said the injuries were unfortunate, but he sees no need to revamp the system.

“It’s the game of basketball,” Smart said. “You’re just trying to make a play. It’s the same as you’re trying to dunk on me, and I’m sitting there. I could be there and not sliding in and you do the same thing and try to dunk on me, and fall the same way. It’s just a freak accident that you don’t ever want to see.”

Smart said players driving to the hoop should do all they can to jump off of two feet rather than one, because it puts them more in control of their body during liftoff and landing.

“You’ve got guys jumping really high off one foot, and there’s no stabilization,” Smart said. “Now you’re coming down and don’t know how you’re going to land. It’s very scary. So just protect yourself at all costs.

“But you can’t be mad at a guy trying to do his job and take a charge. If it was so much of a concern, they wouldn’t have made it legal. It’s a legal play, just like you trying to dunk on me and [you] put your knee in my chest. That could hurt me, just like I’ve taken a charge. I’m standing and you’re coming full speed. I’m taking a lot more force when you put your knee right into my chest at full speed.”

Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon viewed the situation similarly. He pointed out that soaring through the lane is a choice.

“Man, this is basketball,” he said. “People are going to get injured. People are going to take chances. When you jump in there, you take a chance. That’s just the reality of the game. So I’d rather not see the game change, but we’ll see.”

Not bored about boards

The Hawks got the Celtics’ attention by gobbling up 22 offensive rebounds in their play-in tournament win over the Heat last Tuesday. At practices the past week, Boston has focused on limiting Atlanta’s second chances, and it did a fine job in Saturday’s Game 1 win.

The Hawks grabbed 23.3 percent of all available offensive rebounds, below their season average of 28.9.

“I think we did a good job,” Celtics center Al Horford said. “It’s something that has to be a constant for us. We understand that second-chance points are big for them so we have to be good, we have to continue to box out and do a good job on that end.”

Embracing the race

Horford said he watched the start of Monday’s Boston Marathon with his son, Ean, and he was hoping to bring him to see some of the race after the morning practice. But he doesn’t have plans to run that distance anytime soon.

“It’s such a special day and such a special part of the city. It’s pretty cool,” Horford said. “But no, I’m not a runner. I can’t run probably more than a mile, honestly. So, a lot of respect, and a lot of admiration for anybody that goes out there and finishes it.”

Ever-intense Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he was unsure how long he could last in a marathon.

“I would just go until I died, however long that is,” he said, “I don’t know, but I wouldn’t mind finding out one day.”

Injury still well handled

Forward Jaylen Brown did not need new stitches after reopening the wound on his right hand during the first quarter Saturday.

Brown missed the last two games of the regular season after suffering the injury while lifting a glass vase and needed five stitches to close the laceration. He scored 29 points in Game 1 and was a full participant at Monday’s practice.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.