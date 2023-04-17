Mets make the call, give top prospect Brett Baty his 2023 debut against Dodgers

The 34-year-old Escobar was hitting .125 with one homer, six RBIs and a .402 OPS in 14 games for the Mets. The switch-hitter is making $9.5 million in the second season of a two-year deal. New York holds a $9 million option for next year with a $500,000 buyout.

Baty replaces slumping veteran Eduardo Escobar at third base after getting off to an outstanding start in the minors this season. A first-round draft pick in 2019, the 23-year-old Baty was batting .400 (14 for 35) with five home runs, 15 RBIs and a 1.386 OPS in nine games at Triple A Syracuse.

Touted prospect Brett Baty was called up Monday by the New York Mets and immediately inserted into the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Advertisement

A left-handed hitter, Baty was set to start at third base and bat eighth against Dodgers righthander Dustin May Monday night.

Baty homered in his first big league plate appearance last August in Atlanta. He played 11 games for the Mets before a thumb injury ended his season. He hit .184 with two homers, five RBIs and a .586 OPS in the majors last year.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Baty is ranked No. 2 among Mets prospects and 19th in baseball by MLB.com. He was drafted 12th overall in 2019 out of Lake Travis High School in Texas.

New York also recalled righthander Edwin Uceta from Syracuse. Backup outfielder Tim Locastro was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms and righthander José Butto was optioned to Syracuse.

Twins extend López

The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Pablo López agreed on a contract that adds $73.5 million over four seasons, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

López’s first season with the Twins has started splendidly after he arrived in a trade with Miami that sent 2022 American League batting champion and fan favorite Luis Arraez to the Marlins. The righthander has a 1.73 ERA through four starts with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings and only 15 hits allowed.

Advertisement

López was the hard-luck loser Sunday in New York, when Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hit shutout to beat the Twins, 2-0. That was the second complete game in the major leagues this year. The first one also came at López’s expense, when 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara pitched a three-hit shutout April 4 to beat the Twins, 1-0.

López is making $5.45 million this season, his second year of arbitration eligibility. The new deal will give the Twins some additional long-term stability around a rotation that has emerged in 2023 as a clear strength of the team. The Twins have a 2.58 starting pitcher ERA that was the best in the major leagues entering Monday.

The Twins start a three-game series Tuesday at Fenway Park against the Red Sox.

Atlanta gets Fried back

Atlanta lefthander Max Fried was activated from the 15-day injured list to start against the San Diego Padres, who took him in the first round of the 2012 amateur draft. Fried was placed on the IL after leaving his opening-day start against Washington with a strained left hamstring. He allowed one run and four hits over 3⅓ innings in that game. He is 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA in three career starts against the Padres, with 17 strikeouts and only two walks in 22 innings . . . Stadium ushers, ticket takers, and ticket sellers at PNC Park in Pittsburgh announced Sunday they’re on strike, after rejecting the latest contract offer from the Pirates. The Pittsburgh Stadium Independent Employees Union told Pittsburgh’s KDKA it plans to picket outside Pittsburgh’s Thursday home game against Cincinnati, with the Pirates telling KDKA they had offered “unprecedented wage increases and other economic benefits” and that their proposal had the “full support” of union leadership . . . The game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tigers was postponed about four hours before the scheduled first pitch because of cold temperatures and high winds in the forecast, a day after Detroit’s game against San Francisco was scrubbed. It will be played as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.