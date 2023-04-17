Myles Bryant, Patriots agree on new contract

The Patriots announced a new deal with restricted free agent cornerback Myles Bryant on Monday.

The 25-year-old appeared in 38 regular-season games for the team since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2020, with last year his first full season on the active roster. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder played at both cornerback and safety last season, as well as special teams, and was on the field for 61 percent of defensive snaps. He finished with 68 tackles, tied for fourth on the team, an interception, and six passes defensed.