Patrice Bergeron may be on the sideline but the Bruins feel his presence on the ice and in the locker room

These Bruins showed us again: Put any hurdle in front of them and they’ll find a way to clear it.

On Monday night, that meant taking the first step of a playoff journey they intend to carry all the way into Lord Stanley’s waiting arms without their captain, leader, and all-around best player. But as if taking a cue from Bergeron himself, the rest of the Bruins honored their leader’s ethos in securing a 3-1 win over the Panthers, for a 1-0 series lead.

“He was around all day, talked to us before the game, watching here in the room, he’s such a presence, and you can tell how bad he wants to be out there, how bad he wants to be in the mix, he’s such a boost to the team,” teammate Jake DeBrusk said. “We wanted to do it for him, it was a main goal at the start of the year.”

It was Bergeron who had taught them back on Day 1 of this rollicking season, when they started the year without the surgically repaired Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk but with a captain who had decided to postpone retirement for at least one more year, that belief, togetherness and effort can overcome plenty.

And so it did on Monday.

There was David Pastrnak in the first period, collecting a beautiful no-look pass from Tyler Bertuzzi and sailing it past a defenseless Alex Lyon, and there was Bertuzzi, collecting two assists in his NHL playoff debut.

There was Marchand in the second period, victimizing Lyon with a screaming long-distance wrister that bounced, wiggled and fluttered its way past the goalie’s waiting glove, a living reminder that goal scorers should never pass up a shot, even ones that look improbable. The NHL listed this one as being from 38 feet away.

There was DeBrusk later in the second period, knocking in a third goal by knocking the puck right off Lyon’s pad, adeptly avoiding goalie interference by going over the top of the pad and to the back of the net, another reward for a never-give-up approach around the net.

And there, through it all, was Linus Ullmark, stopping 31 of 32 shots, the only blemish coming on Matthew Tkachuk’s unassisted beauty of a finish between the Marchand and DeBrusk scores.

Linus Ullmark's handiwork -- 31 saves in a Game 1 win -- left in the spotlight after the game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

It wasn’t always pretty, and Bergeron was undoubtedly missed, most notably when the Bruins got mired in their own defensive zone, unable to get offense ignited the way one of the best two-way players in the game so often does it. Sidelined by some nebulous combination of illness and injury, the former thanks to a stomach-churning bug making its way through the Bruins’ locker room, the latter a typically unspecified lingering physical ailment, Bergeron was a gametime scratch. The Bruins would love nothing more than to have him back by Game 2, but they’ll also take confidence from a one-night ability to thrive without him.

“It speaks of the leadership underneath Patrice and it also speaks to our depth,” coach Jim Montgomery said.

The coach was candid about seeing some “nerves” on the part of his players, who he admitted appeared “surprised” at times at the intensity of the playoff atmosphere. Even amid a boisterous home crowd loving nothing more than the privilege of capping an epic Patriots Day with this indoor finale to the morning Boston Marathon and afternoon Red Sox game, the Bruins hit some lulls throughout the first two periods. But this is a team that has earned the right to dig its way out of any hole, and earned the confidence to believe it will do just that.

It actually seems strange that this particular group can advertise itself as being so adept at overcoming adversity, because rarely does a team that just turned in a regular season like the Bruins did get to describe itself that way. The mind-numbing numbers make it look like their season came so easily, that the 165-point, 65-win record-setting romp through the regular season was an October-to-April joyride into the history books. But casting what the Bruins did this season as some simple tale of unfettered dominance does a disservice to how tough it really was.

These Bruins remember how it started, under a cloud of change that was flooded with uncertainty and injury. They know how it was cultivated by their first-year coach Montgomery. They trusted in how it was built by embattled GM Don Sweeney, who’d used the offseason to fire one of the most successful coaches in franchise history. They worked through the early weeks of the season while two of their top players, Marchand and McAvoy, along with a third important cog in Grzelcyk, rehabbed their way back from surgeries.

They absorbed the detailed and dedicated process installed by Montgomery, who had the rare privilege of taking over a win-now team that just hadn’t done quite enough postseason winning to keep Bruce Cassidy employed. They bonded so strongly under Bergeron’s steady hand that by the time Sweeney went to work at the trade deadline to add the sort of depth so vital to playoff success, the transitions for Bertuzzi, Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov proved seamless.

Connor Clifton lays a heavy hit on Florida's Nick Cousins during the first period of what turned out to be an awfully physical Game 1. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

So even as he was forced to sit this one out, the process he modeled so consistently worked without him.

“[The process] is everything to us,” Montgomery said. “The reason it’s everything is because when we get to big moments like now, we have something that has bonded us together all year long and it’s that process that we believe in.”

Even when he wasn’t on the ice, the captain helped make it work.

