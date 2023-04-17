Pitt defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado says he is no longer raw but ready

He then moved to Florida, where he played for Clearwater Academy International his senior season. He collected 30.5 sacks in his one American season. His recruitment started slowly but eventually gained steam and he ended up at Pitt, where he had 15 sacks in 41 games.

Baldonado, whose sporting pursuits were soccer, judo, and swimming growing up, was first attracted to football at 13, but the burgeoning receiver didn’t stick with it because of the travel. His interest was rekindled at 16 when he switched to defensive end and was selected for Italy’s junior national team.

Habakkuk Baldonado is tired of being labeled as an NFL project. He understands it — he’s from Italy, where futbol, not football, is more the norm — but he’s tired of hearing it.

Advertisement

“All my career, I’ve been called raw, and people have doubted my abilities,” Baldonado said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Every time, we proved that wrong. I did that in high school, I did that in college,”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The 6-foot-4-inch, 251-pound defensive lineman already had a pretty good idea of what evaluators wanted to see from him after working with the Patriots coaching staff at the East-West Shrine Bowl in February.

The week in Las Vegas was more like an internship than an all-star game.

“It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot from coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots. I got a little inside look at what it’s like to be coached by an NFL coaching staff,” said Baldonado, who got a couple of one-on-one tutorials from Belichick.

“They were hands-on. If you made a mistake, they told you and they helped you correct it. Everyone knows the Patriots coaching staff is a little different. We spent time learning special teams. It was a great experience.”

Advertisement

Though Baldonado projects as an edge rusher initially, he has the body type and skill set that suggest he could be an every-down player who can shift inside, much the way Trey Flowers and Deatrich Wise have done.

He has excellent upper-body and arm strength and can rag-doll blockers on the way to the quarterback. Baldonado also has good balance and moves well laterally, allowing him to stretch and set the edge.

Baldonado believes his varied sports background has aided his rapid football development.

“Football requires a lot of different skills. I take skills from each sport I played,” he said. “From soccer, it’s my footwork, in mixed martial arts, it’s my handwork as a pass rusher.”

After some spring and summer seasoning, Baldonado could be a nice fit as a rotational player on New England’s defensive front.

Here’s a look at some of the top defensive line prospects in this year’s draft:

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama. Projected round: 1.

Anderson’s tape is so loaded with jaw-dropping plays, it’s darned near impossible to find a weakness in his game ... The 6-3, 253-pounder was a jack-of-all-trades stud for Nick Saban, and he would line up everywhere. It wasn’t always easy to spot him at the snap, but when the whistle blew, he’d usually be found on top of the ball carrier ... Projects as an edge rusher in the NFL ... Ridiculously quick first step whether he is pass rushing or run stuffing ... Possesses elite instincts ... Two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and two-time unanimous All-American ... Fun fact: One of just seven players to be elected a two-time captain for Saban.

Advertisement

Lukas Van Ness, Iowa. Projected round: 1.

One of the highest-revving engines of any player (regardless of position) in this class ... The 6-5, 272-pounder has elite edge-rusher traits (quick first step, heavy arms) but his ability to get skinny and shoot gaps could allow him to dip inside and be disruptive as well ... Had 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss in 27 games for Kirk Ferentz ... His aggressive nature will lead to some missed tackles, but pro coaches will instill greater discipline in this area ... Fun fact: Hockey was his first love, and he earned three varsity letters as a defenseman at Barrington (Ill.) High, where he described himself as a “big hitter.”

Jalen Carter, Georgia. Projected round: 1.

A versatile lineman who projects as a destructive interior force at the NFL level ... Has a tantalizing combination of size (6-3, 314), strength, and speed ... Consistently stacks and sheds his initial block and finds the ball ... Was slowed by several injuries in college but was never slowed by an opponent ... Was arrested for reckless driving for his role in a fatal crash involving teammate Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy (both of whom were in a different car). He pleaded no contest and was placed on probation ... He will need to prove he has learned from the incident ... Fun fact: He had one catch for one touchdown during his Bulldog career.

Advertisement

Bryan Bresee, Clemson. Projected round: 1.

Bresee played at a torrid pace in the middle of the Tiger defense, with 15 TFLs and 9 sacks in 26 games ... Has enviable size (6-5, 298) and likely will gain more ... Suffered multiple knee injuries (including a torn ACL) that cut into his playing time ... He moves well across the front and is a violent hitter ... Fun fact: He was the top recruit of 2020 high school class, just ahead of Alabama QB Bryce Young.

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech. Projected round: 1.

Another talented edge rusher, the 6-5, 271-pound Wilson possesses a nifty initial burst, Popeye arms, and dragon’s wingspan ... Had 7 sacks and 14 TFLs in 2022, despite missing the final three games with a foot ailment that also kept him out of the Senior Bowl and Combine ... Fun fact: Was born in that football hotbed of Alaska before moving to Texas as a youth.

Best of the rest: Nolan Smith, Georgia; Myles Murphy, Clemson; Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame; Calijah Kancey, Pitt; Siaki Ika, Baylor.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.