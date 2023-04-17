UConn men’s basketball guard Nahiem Alleyne transferring to St. John’s

STORRS, Conn. — UConn men’s basketball guard Nahiem Alleyne has become the third player to leave the program this month after helping the Huskies win the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-4-inch senior announced Sunday night on social media that he is transferring to St. John’s, posting a rendering of himself in a Red Storm uniform along with images of the Statue of Liberty, a New York cab, a sign for the school, and coach Rick Pitino.

The post on Instagram received a “like” from UConn coach Dan Hurley.