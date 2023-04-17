Zdeno Chara can’t decide if running the Boston Marathon was harder than playing an NHL game

The former Bruins captain ran his first marathon Monday in support of both the Hoyt Foundation and the Thomas E. Smith Foundation. He crossed the finish line holding hands with Becca Pizzi, an accomplished marathoner from Belmont who was the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge (seven marathons on seven continents in seven days in 2016).

“It was great,” he said. “Some ups and downs. It’s an incredibly difficult course.”

Wrapped in a white-and-silver blanket 3½ hours after he began the race, Zdeno Chara was all smiles as he crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon.

“Dick and Rick Hoyt made an incredible impact on millions of people worldwide and personally helped to motivate us to our 2011 Stanley Cup championship,” Chara said before the race. “The Hoyt Foundation has an amazing legacy with the BAA and this iconic marathon.

“Tom Smith is one of the most resilient and inspiring stories. With his passion and dedication, his foundation continuously helps those affected by and living with paralysis.”

The 6-foot-9-inch Bruins legend was hard to miss. As he barreled down the course, maintaining an eight-minute pace through much of the race, thousands of fans cheered for him.

Chara finished with a time of 3:38:23 and said he can’t decide which is harder: running a marathon or playing in a 60-minute hockey game.

“It depends on how you look at it,” Chara joked. “There’s always some very hard games and runs in the playoffs, but this is obviously something different and I’ve never done before, so I’m very honored to be part of such a historical race and be a part of the community.”

The Hoyt Foundation, founded in 1989 by Dick Hoyt and his son, Rick, aims to “build the individual character, self-confidence and self-esteem of America’s disabled young people through inclusion in all facets of daily life; including in family and community activities, especially sports, at home, in schools, and in the workplace.”

Similarly, the Thomas E. Smith Foundation looks to “better the lives of those affected by and living with paralysis through financial and emotional support, as well as supporting preventive innovations that decrease the risk of spinal cord injuries.”





