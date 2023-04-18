Forming an unbreakable bond in Afghanistan

It’s March 2018, and an Army squad in Afghanistan gets a new interpreter, Ahmed (Dar Salim). There’s a weariness to him, and a wariness, which may speak to his professionalism. Or do those qualities make him slightly suspect? Master Sergeant Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) isn’t sure, and he and Ahmed don’t exactly hit it off.

“That’s a pretty big assumption,” Kinley says.

“Deduction, not assumption,” Ahmed replies.

“Are you teaching me English?” says an irked Kinley. “You’re here to translate.”

“Actually, I’m here to interpret.” That’s a big, big difference, as Kinley will find out.

The original title of “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” was, in fact, “The Interpreter.” The change matters beyond any stroking of the filmmaker’s ego. (Ritchie’s best-known movies are probably the two Sherlock Holmes pictures starring Robert Downey Jr., 2009 and 2011, and the Will Smith live-action “Aladdin,” 2019.”) The earlier title puts the emphasis on Ahmed. The new one puts it on the bond between the two men. Will that covenant be honored? We know that the one between the US government and the Afghans who worked for it wasn’t. To its credit, the movie confronts that head on.

The first half of “Covenant” is a tense and effective action movie. Ritchie is a pro; and he expertly handles an extended battle sequence. The aftermath of the firefight puts the relationship between Kinley and Ahmed on a whole new emotional and moral plane. It’s worth noting, by the way, that while there’s considerable violence it’s not gratuitous.

The second half of the movie is more in the way of being a noble potboiler (still with action, though not as much). Previously, Gyllenhaal had been alternately terse and wisecracking. Now he gets to Emote and deliver A Serious Speech. We know that is what it is because while delivering it he does not use contractions. Apostrophes are not Serious.

Kinley’s that classic Hollywood hero: a tough guy who’s not as smart as he thinks he is and who turns out to be more decent than his behavior has led the audience to fear. Gyllenhaal, who’s looking more and more like a trimmer Javier Bardem, uses that handsome-hangdog face of his to good effect.

Salim, an Iraqi-born Danish actor, is very good. If he weren’t, the movie simply wouldn’t work. By any rights, this should be Ahmed’s movie. His story is both more interesting and more important than Kinley’s. But Gyllenhaal is an American movie star, and Salim isn’t, so that’s how it goes.

The title tells us that “Covenant” is intentionally a metaphor for American perfidy. “He’s hiding in a hole somewhere, a hole we put him in,” Kinley says of Ahmed. “I should be in that hole.” Unintentionally, it’s also a metaphor for cultural imperialism, hence Salim’s second-banana status. Or maybe not unintentionally: Is Ahmed handing a water bottle to a desperately parched Kinley a nod to “Gunga Din”?

Here’s a related question: Who’s the audience for “Covenant”? This is the sort of movie where men are men and women are few and far between: wives, nurses, or (very briefly glimpsed) a transport pilot. There’s lots of talk of “klicks” and “intel” and “eyes up,” and the only time endless automatic weapons fire results in ammunition running out it’s — wait for it — a dramatic device. Presumably, the sort of ticket buyer a movie like that attracts isn’t likely to have much interest in moral qualms and foreign policy revisionism.

“Covenant” was filmed in Spain. Filling in for Afghanistan, it does the job: generic empty, dry, mountainous terrain. Ritchie does the job, too. He tends to get described as “a stylish action director.” To admirers, stylish means just that. To the rest of us, it means “self-indulgent.” “Covenant,” by his standards, is visually chaste. There are the inevitable flourishes — handheld camera, slo-mo, telescopic-sight shots — but most are justifiable.

The one exception is the director’s penchant for aerial shots. The movie begins with one, of a military convoy, and they keep coming. Their recurrence becomes enough of a distraction that you begin to wonder whether we’re meant to associate the view with the eye of God or just the eye of Guy Ritchie. If the former, a marketing opportunity was lost. “God’s The Covenant,” now that’s a movie to pay to see (and worth the extra price for IMAX).

★★½

GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT

Directed by Guy Ritchie. Written by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Ritchie.

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Jonny Lee Miller. At Boston theaters, suburbs. 123 minutes. R (violence, language throughout, brief drug content). In English and Dari, with subtitles.





