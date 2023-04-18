Wallace Field has shaped her setbacks into songs she’s ready to share

“It forced some serious life perspective on me,” says Field, 30, who opens for Elizabeth Moen in the Haymarket Lounge at City Winery Boston on Monday. “It was like, what actually matters to me? What would I regret not doing if I were to die tomorrow?”

She wasn’t trying to hide them from anyone, but the idea of making music that other people might hear seemed implausible to Field when she was in her early 20s. Then life got bumpy. Three months after a wrenching breakup on Christmas Day in 2017, an electrical fire gutted the Greenfield house where Field was living, prompting her to rethink her priorities.

Music was the answer, and Field quickly embraced it. By the summer of 2018, she was singing at open-mic nights around Western Massachusetts, accompanying herself on the baritone ukulele she received as a gift when she turned 21. She and some high school friends soon formed a short-lived folk trio, Ona Canoa, and released an EP in 2019.

“That snowballed quickly, and we played a lot of the venues around here,” Field says. “I got a real intense crash course in how to do it.”

All the while, Field was working on her own music for a solo project, writing songs on her ukulele (which survived the fire) and learning to play guitar. After honing her tunes, and then enduring pandemic-related delays in recording them, she finally released “All Costs” on March 27 — five years to the day after the house fire. The album is a bracing collection of folk-rock songs by turns pared-down and quiet, and amped-up and burly. Field sings in a voice that is at once powerful and intensely vulnerable as she digs into the effects of the breakup and the fire, and her effort to make sense of it all. She always sounds like she means it.

“When you’re writing about heartbreak and grief and loss, it’s easy to get very metaphorical, and her lyrics are so direct and to the point,” says Kimaya Diggs, an Easthampton singer who first met Field in 2018 after Field, then dabbling in videography, offered to make a video for one of Diggs’s songs.

Later, when Diggs learned that Field was also a musician, she was taken aback when she heard Field’s vocals.

“She has such mastery of her voice and can produce just such a range of color and tone,” Diggs says. “I could be listening to her and be thinking of Joni Mitchell. And then Joan Baez. And then Kate Bush. She can really go everywhere, which is really incredible.”

When Field decided to start singing in front of audiences, it was important to her to be as honest as possible in her lyrics, even if it scared her a little.

“I honestly think we’d all be better off if we were more vulnerable and more real,” says Field, whose given name is Chelsie. (She took her mother’s maiden name, Wallace, for her stage moniker to create a degree of separation between herself and her artistic persona.) “If you’ve been hurt, or you’re experiencing something traumatic, you’re not going to move forward if you don’t address it for what it really is.”

Though she began writing songs only after receiving the ukulele, Field was a music fan long before that. In high school, she was part of the chorus at Mohawk Trail Regional School in Shelburne Falls. While studying journalism at UMass Amherst, she learned to harmonize by singing Beatles and Fleet Foxes covers with her friends, cradled in the forgiving reverb of dormitory stairwells. After she graduated in 2015, Field would sometimes interview musicians on the community radio show she hosted.

“I would always ask them questions that I personally really wanted to know for myself, because I always wanted to be a musician,” says Field, who now works at UMass doing graphic design. “Through those interviews, I was like, OK, I’m getting some intel about how you can be a musician.”

Field is “very community-oriented,” Diggs says, and has always tried to be a booster of local music in Western Massachusetts. That’s how she came to work with producer Nate Mondschein on “All Costs,” after meeting him through friends in bands. Field’s knack for connecting people paid her back when the community she has fostered came out to support her at an album-release show earlier this month at the Parlor Room in Northampton. The concert sold out.

“I cried,” Field says, laughing. “It just it meant so much to me. Back when I was secretly writing songs, I would go to shows at the Parlor Room and other places and think, ‘I have no idea how I’m going to get there, but I want to be up onstage.’ ”

WALLACE FIELD

With Elizabeth Moen

At City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St., April 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15 advance, $20 door. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

Follow Eric R. Danton on Twitter @erdanton.