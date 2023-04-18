After three months in decline, Boston-area home prices are on the rise again

The region’s home prices rebounded in March as the spring selling market shifted into gear. The median-priced home here sold for $830,000 last month, up 5.5 percent from the $788,000 mark set in March 2022, according to new figures out Tuesday from the Greater Boston Association of Realtors.

It could only last for so long, really. For three straight months home prices in Greater Boston were lower than they had been in the same month last year, an indication of how badly higher interest rates had shocked the housing market.

It is a sign that, even though interest rates are still relatively high compared to recent years, some people here are still desperate to buy a house, and willing to shoulder higher monthly payments to do it.

“Increasingly, buyers are coming to terms with the fact that the current interest rate environment is here to stay, and this reality along with a general easing of mortgage rates from their fall peak has helped to kick start the market,” said GBAR President Alison Socha, an agent with Leading Edge Real Estate in Melrose. “With listings at a premium in many communities, we’re seeing large numbers of buyers at open houses, a return to multiple offer situations on many properties, and homes that are priced right are once again selling quickly, in days rather than weeks.”

Condominiums, often a cheaper ticket to homeownership, are seeing big demand, too. The median-priced condo in Greater Boston sold for $687,500 in March, a 1.9 percent jump from $675,000 the same time last year.

But if buyers are getting back into the market, sellers haven’t been as quick to budge.

New listings are still way down. The 1,327 listings added in March was nearly 20 percent fewer than in March 2022. And sales are staying low as well. Just 621 single-family homes sold in Greater Boston last month, a 17.7 percent drop from the same month in 2022.

Why? While buyers may be willing to take on higher mortgage rates, would-be sellers — many of whom currently hold a mortgage with an interest rate somewhere between 2 and 3 percent — are accustomed to lower monthly payments. So taking on a more expensive house at a higher mortgage rate may feel unnecessary, or untenable.

Mortgage rates have receded slightly since the fall. The average on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.27 percent last week, down from a peak of 7.08 percent last November, according to Freddie Mac. But a monthly payment on the median-priced house in Greater Boston is still almost $1,000 higher than it was on the same-priced house a year ago.

So while the market is rebounding, Socha said, this year isn’t going to be the buying frenzy the region saw in 2022.

And another thing to count on: even if mortgage rates stay relatively high, prices are going to keep rising. Supply is already tight, and with fewer homeowners willing to sell, buyers won’t have much choice but to pay more for less, said Socha.

“Any inventory gains are likely to be modest,” she said. “That should enable home values to remain firm and ensure that any future price changes are minimal.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.