China reveals new details of Raytheon, Lockheed sanctions

China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement late Tuesday that the sanctions include a ban on exports and imports by the two companies from and to China “to prevent Chinese products from being used in their military business.”

China imposed trade and investment sanctions in February on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Raytheon Missiles & Defense for supplying weapons to Taiwan, the self-governed island claimed by China.

TAIPEI — China revealed new details of sanctions it previously announced against two US weapons manufacturers Tuesday, including a ban on Chinese companies doing business with them.

It added that Chinese companies should “strengthen their due diligence and compliance system construction to verify transaction information” and should not knowingly conduct business with the two companies while importing, exporting, or transporting products.

Advertisement

It wasn’t clear what immediate impact the penalties might have, but the restrictions on imports and exports could hurt the two companies. The United States bars most sales of weapons-related technology to China, but some military contractors also have civilian businesses in aerospace and other markets.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Last September, Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a $412 million contract to upgrade Taiwanese military radar as part of a $1.1 billion package of US arms sales to the island.

Taiwan buys the majority of its weapons from the United States, which is its biggest unofficial ally. In recent years, China has frequently sent fighter jets and warships toward the island, surrounding it at different times in a campaign of military pressure and intimidation.

The sanctions also prohibit the senior executives of both companies from traveling to China or working there. They listed Lockheed Martin chief executive James Donald Taiclet, chief operating officer Frank Andrew St. John, and chief financial officer Jesus Malave, and president Wesley D. Kremer and vice presidents Agnes Soeder and Chander Nijhon from Raytheon Missiles & Defense.