Putin, Zelensky rally troops with war poised for new phase

Some of the most significant of those weapons appeared to have recently arrived in Ukraine. Germany's official federal government website on Tuesday listed a Patriot surface-to-air guided missile system as among the military items delivered within the past week to Ukraine.

The visits — on different days and in different provinces — sought to stiffen the resolve of soldiers as the war approaches its 14th month and as Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons.

KYIV — Russian President Vladimir Putin visited command posts of his forces fighting in Ukraine for the second time in two months, officials said Tuesday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his latest trip near the front line.

Ukraine has been pressing for Patriots and other air defense systems from its allies for months, and Germany’s appeared to be the first to have arrived. Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat declined to confirm Tuesday that a Patriot system is in Ukraine, local media outlet RBC-Ukraine reported, while stating that receiving the missiles would be a landmark event, allowing Ukrainians to knock down Russian targets at a greater distance.

The Patriot, manufactured by Raytheon Corp., is a surface-to-air guided missile system first deployed in the 1980s that can target aircraft, cruise missiles, and shorter-range ballistic missiles. A Patriot missile battery typically includes six mobile launchers, a mobile radar, a power generator, and an engagement control center. Zelensky has said Ukraine needs at least 20 Patriot batteries.

Ukrainian officials have said they’re depleting Russian forces in eastern Ukraine while preparing for a counteroffensive.

Elsewhere, Kremlin video showed Putin arriving by helicopter at the command post of Russian forces in southern Ukraine's Kherson province, then flying to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in Luhansk province, in the country's east. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the visits took place Monday.

Dressed in a dark suit, Putin attended briefings with his military brass on both of his stops. The locations of the military headquarters weren’t disclosed, making it impossible to assess how close they were to the front line. Nor was it possible independently to verify the video's authenticity.

On Tuesday, Zelensky made his latest trip to visit units in Avdiivka, an eastern city in Donetsk province where fierce battles are taking place. He heard first-hand reports about fighting and handed out awards.

Zelensky’s visits to areas feeling the brunt of Russia’s full-scale invasion gathered pace last month as he shuttled across the country, often by train. As with Putin, the Ukrainian president’s wartime trips usually aren’t publicized until afterward.

While official coverage of Putin’s trip showed him in mostly formal and ceremonious settings, Zelensky’s office issued photos showing the Ukrainian president taking selfies with soldiers, eating cake with them, and drinking out of paper cups.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has become largely deadlocked, with heavy fighting in the east, particularly around the Donestk province city of Bakhmut, which for 8½ months has seen the longest and bloodiest battle so far.

Russia illegally annexed Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia provinces in September, following local referendums that Ukraine and the West denounced as shams. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak was scathing in his criticism of Putin’s trip, accusing him of “degradation” and being the author of “mass murders” in the war.

Large parts of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, as well as some areas of Luhansk province, have remained under Ukrainian control. In November, Russian forces ceded territory in Kherson province, including the region’s namesake capital.

In a related development,

Polish and Ukrainian officials say convoys of Ukrainian grain transiting Poland for export abroad will be sealed, guarded, and monitored to ensure the produce stops flooding the Polish market and playing havoc with prices.

Tuesday’s announcement came after two days of intensive talks following protests by Polish farmers, who said much of the Ukrainian grain was staying in Poland, creating a glut that caused them huge losses.

The deal will also end a temporary prohibition issued by Poland Saturday to address the protests on the entry of grain from Ukraine. Hungary and Slovakia, which are also affected by the transit of Ukrainian farm produce, later took similar measures. These moves drew the anger of the European Union’s executive branch, the European Commission, which manages trade for the 27 member countries.