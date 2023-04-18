Zipcar to add more EVs

Zipcar will be expanding its electric vehicle fleet throughout 2023 and make 25 percent of its vehicles accessible to disadvantaged communities nationally, the company announced Monday. The company’s announcement is part of the White House EV Acceleration Challenge, President Biden’s initiative that pushes public and private sectors to help make 50 percent of all new vehicles sales electric by 2030. “Equitable access to transportation and environmental sustainability is a key benefit of the car-free and car-lite lifestyle Zipcar enables, especially with the increasing adoption of EVs,” said Angelo Adams, head of Zipcar in a press release. “And, we know there is a genuine need to support access to electric vehicles, especially to communities that may not be able to afford the cost of ownership and specific EV requirements such as dedicated charging, parking, and maintenance.” Founded in Cambridge in 2000, Zipcar moved to Fort Point in 2012 and was purchased the following year by Avis Budget Group for roughly $500 million. The car-sharing company added EVs to its fleet in Boston in 2002. Today, nearly half of its EVs are in lower-income neighborhoods. Zipcar has 36 car locations in disadvantaged areas in Greater Boston. In 2017, the company started a low-income community program in Sacramento, Calif. It is also rolling out EVs to low-income communities this year in New Jersey. — HANNAH NGUYEN

FINANCE

Bank of America tops estimates

Bank of America’s first-quarter profit beat estimates after its fixed-income traders delivered a windfall large enough to cover the rising cost of the bank’s souring loans. Revenue from fixed-income, currencies, and commodities trading unexpectedly rose almost 30 percent to $3.4 billion in the first quarter, as clients reacted to changing interest rates, the bank said. Deposits fell less than expected as customers piled into the biggest US bank after the collapse of three smaller ones. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUCTIONS

T-Rex skeleton sells for more than $5 million

Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs ($5.3 million), below the expected price. Crafted into an open-mouth pose, the T. rex skeleton measuring 38 feet long and 12.8 feet high came in under the anticipated range of 5 million to 8 million francs when it went under the hammer at the Koller auction house in Zurich. Koller had said Tuesday’s sale was the first time such a T. rex skeleton went up for auction in Europe. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

GSK to buy Canadian biotech that developed new cough medicine

GSK agreed to buy Canadian biotech Bellus Health Inc. for about $2 billion to bolster its pipeline of experimental medicines. The takeover will bring GSK a cough medicine that’s shown promising results in clinical trials and has advanced through much of the research process. GSK has been trying to replenish its product pipeline as the company faces pressure to improve shareholder returns and keep up with UK rival AstraZeneca. About 28 million patients worldwide suffer from refractory chronic cough, which the cough medicine camlipixant targets. The disease is marked by a persistent cough that lasts for more than eight weeks, doesn’t respond to treatment for an underlying condition, or remains unexplained. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AFFLUENCE

NYC once again the wealthiest city in the world

New York again topped the list of the world’s wealthiest cities, boasting some 340,000 millionaires last year, according to investment migration firm Henley & Partners. That showing helped the United States surpass all countries with 10 of the 50 richest cities in the world, with New York followed by Tokyo, California’s Bay Area, London, and Singapore. The annual survey looked at 97 cities in nine regions around the world. The Big Apple held its top spot after the number of high net worth individuals surged 40 percent in the 2012-2022 period. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CELLPHONES

Apple opens first retail store in India

Apple opened its first flagship store in India in a much-anticipated launch Tuesday that highlights the company’s growing aspirations to expand in the country it also hopes to turn into a potential manufacturing hub. The company’s CEO Tim Cook posed for photos with a few of the 100 or so Apple fans who had lined up outside the sprawling 20,000-square-foot store in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, its design inspired by the iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to the city. A second store will open Thursday in the national capital, New Delhi. The tech giant has been operating in India for more than 25 years, selling its products through authorized retailers and the website it launched a few years ago. But regulatory hurdles and the pandemic delayed its plans to open a flagship store. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation paused its use of Twitter on Monday after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk stamped CBC’s account with a label the public broadcaster says is intended to undermine its credibility. Twitter labeled CBC/Radio-Canada “government-funded media” — the same label that prompted National Public Radio in the United States to similarly quit Twitter last Wednesday. CBC has sent a letter to Twitter asking the company to reexamine the designation. Musk later tweeted about it and changed it to “69 percent Government-funded media.” CBC does not meet those criteria, Mar argued, because it is publicly funded through a parliamentary appropriation that is voted upon by all members of Parliament, and its editorial independence is protected in law in the Broadcasting Act. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

VW introduces luxury EV sedan in China

Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 435-mile battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars Tuesday at the world’s biggest auto show. Auto Shanghai 2023 reflects the intense competition in China’s fast-growing electric vehicle market after the ruling Communist Party poured billions of dollars into promoting the technology. China accounted for two-thirds of global electrics sales last year. Brands including General Motors, BMW, Nissan, and Chinese rivals BYD Auto and NIO unveiled dozens of new EVs in the cavernous Shanghai exhibition center. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

US workers’ pay gains now top rate of inflation

US workers are starting to see pay gains run faster than inflation, amplifying their purchasing power and giving the Federal Reserve reason to raise interest rates again next month. Median weekly earnings of full-time wage and salary workers were 6.1 percent higher in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a report Tuesday. Inflation during that time ran at 5.8 percent, the BLS said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LIQUOR

Absolut will absolutely not return to Russia

The Absolut Company, the Swedish maker of Absolut Vodka, has stopped all exports of its branded liquor to Russia following a consumer backlash. The company’s parent Pernod Ricard said earlier this month that product shipments to Russia had resumed, which sparked an outcry in Sweden because of the invasion of Ukraine. — BLOOMBERG NEWS