A leather apron offers fashion and function

A leather apron in the Deluxe style from Stalwart Crafts. Stalwart Crafts

Like a stylish leather jacket, a Stalwart Crafts Italian leather apron is a confluence of fashion and function. It will surely make you look fancy in the kitchen. But the more modest home chef should still take note because these comfortable, lightweight, handcrafted aprons give you full coverage and become softer and more form-fitting as you wear them. It bears repeating: fashion and function.

The materials are responsibly sourced and the leather comes from retired dairy cows, treated at a Netherlands’ tannery. There are two collections, Rustic and Deluxe, in a half-dozen color choices — shades of brown, blue, green, and reddish — with neck straps or cross-back styles. A waterproof coating imbued into the leather protects you from sharp objects, spills, dirt, wine, and oil splatters. Just wipe it off. It won’t stain.