A leather apron offers fashion and function

Like a stylish leather jacket, a Stalwart Crafts Italian leather apron is a confluence of fashion and function. It will surely make you look fancy in the kitchen. But the more modest home chef should still take note because these comfortable, lightweight, handcrafted aprons give you full coverage and become softer and more form-fitting as you wear them. It bears repeating: fashion and function.
The materials are responsibly sourced and the leather comes from retired dairy cows, treated at a Netherlands’ tannery. There are two collections, Rustic and Deluxe, in a half-dozen color choices — shades of brown, blue, green, and reddish — with neck straps or cross-back styles. A waterproof coating imbued into the leather protects you from sharp objects, spills, dirt, wine, and oil splatters. Just wipe it off. It won’t stain.
Advertisement
This apron could be an excellent Mother’s or Father’s Day gift, especially when you choose to personalize it with a laser engraving option. Stalwart is an English company and has a Boston-area office, so the turnaround time for a personalized apron is about two weeks for local customers. As its name suggests, these are strong, hardworking, and reliable. Aprons start at $159. Shipping is free nationwide.
Order at stalwartcrafts.us.
Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.