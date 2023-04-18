Project Bread events manager Noa Rosen on food insecurity, the new Walk for Hunger, and school lunch stigma

Kendall Square’s Noa Rosen, 26, is Project Bread’s new events manager. She chatted about this year’s fundraiser, the hunger crisis here and nationwide — and her favorite healthy snack.

Project Bread’s 55th Walk for Hunger returns for the first time post-COVID on Sunday, May 7. Things look a little different this year: Instead of a 20-mile route, the walk is now three miles around Boston Common, making it easier for families to participate. Roughly one in five households in Massachusetts with kids are food insecure, and Project Bread hopes to raise more than $1,000,000 with this event alone. (Register at www.projectbread.org/walk .)

How did you get involved with Project Bread? Was there something in your background or in your childhood that really drew you to this mission?

I’ve known about it for a couple of years, just being in the Boston area and in the nonprofit world. The work that they have been doing is so incredible. I’d been seeing news articles, and on their website, all of this amazing work — I had a little professional crush. When the events role came up, it just felt like fate.

I’ve been so passionate about this mission. Hunger, in so many ways, is really a silent issue. You don’t know who is struggling. It could be anyone on the street, anyone you’ve ever met. It’s such a silent issue. And it’s so meaningful to me, the way that Project Bread approaches hunger, with such a unique approach with advocacy as well as access.

Walk people through what that unique approach is. Can you share a little bit about what makes it special?

Project Bread is the only statewide anti-hunger organization in Massachusetts. We connect people and communities in Massachusetts to reliable sources of food, while also advocating for policies that make food more accessible. We focus on systemic solutions at the community level, statewide, and even federal as well. We want to make sure that everyone has access to food — nutritious food — and is allowed to do so with dignity.

What are the unique factors pertaining to hunger for people who live in our area?

In Massachusetts, I think there’s this approach that hunger isn’t an issue. People don’t see it. It’s invisible, a silent issue. But in reality, one in six households in Massachusetts, and one in five households with children, are experiencing hunger. A huge percentage of our population is struggling. And Project Bread is trying to not only solve the issue, but also raise the issue and make people aware of what’s happening.

What is it about hunger that goes unnoticed?

Something that we talk about very frequently is the stigma that people feel when they need help, especially when it comes to children in schools. We’ve been working very hard to get universal school meals made permanent in Massachusetts. A lot of students experience the stigma of not being able to afford a school lunch and not being able to eat with their friends. That’s a silent issue. No one’s going to say anything. It’s not very public. But people are struggling with that stigma as well, which is something we also want to help.

Where do you think that stigma comes from?

Unfortunately, we don’t have an answer to that. I think there’s also a sense that people don’t know what resources are available to them when they are struggling. For instance, we have our toll-free food source hotline, which provides confidential assistance to connect people with the food resources that are available to them and help them find SNAP benefits. And I think there’s the other struggle of people who might not have the language to help get through this. We translate into around 180 languages to help make it understandable for everyone, since government documents aren’t easy to work through.

What do you wish more people knew about hunger?

There are so many ways to get involved. I would say, right now, the best way to get involved is by participating in the Walk for Hunger this year. This is our annual flagship fundraising event, in our 55th year. We’re back in person for the first time in three years, so we’re excited to bring the community together to fundraise to support food assistance resources and to create sustainable policy solutions to ending hunger.

Walkers in Project Bread's Walk for Hunger in 2013. Pat Greenhouse

The walk is a little bit different. How’s it changed?

We’ve changed the walk in a lot of ways. This is a bit of a relaunch of the walk because we’ve been virtual for the last three years. I’ve had amazing virtual experiences with our walkers. Our community was so involved, so supportive, and we could not have done any of that without our amazing walkers.

This year, we’ve decided to go with a shorter route. We’ve decreased from our previous 20-mile walk to a three-mile walk centrally located on Boston Common. For us, this is going to really allow us to put the funds raised toward anti-hunger solutions and increase our impact. It also has increased the accessibility of the walk. It’s wheelchair- and stroller-friendly. We want to make this something that families can participate in, since families are a huge population of the people that we’re trying to help.

What do you love about your job and the mission?

For me, the mission is what gets me up and running every day. Doing a task that might not be my favorite activity might feel a little tedious. But knowing that it’s going to such an incredible cause and being able to see the effect of that is so meaningful. Also, we have such an amazing community. My colleagues are incredibly supportive. They are all so excited about this big event that I’ve been working on. They all support me with the preparation and the emotional support that it sometimes entails.

Also, being in communication with our community, our walkers, our volunteers, our community park partners, and our corporate partners: I’m on the phone half of my day oftentimes with these people, hearing how excited they are to be fundraising, to be walking and participating. And it just means so much to know how many people are being impacted.

What were you working on before you got there?

I come from a nonprofit background. I’ve worked at religious organizations and other fundraising organizations in the nonprofit world. I always wanted to do events. That was what all of my training was headed toward. I wanted to be managing events in nonprofit. I came from working at ActBlue, the Democratic, progressive fundraising platform.

How did you become so socially conscious?

I always joke that it’s the family business. I come from a world of nonprofit work, both as a professional but also participating volunteer-wise. I grew up supporting my mother, who was a professional fundraiser and event planner for years. I would go to her events and help with check-in: handing name tags out, running logistics for her. It was so exciting. I loved the energy and the chaos that comes with it.

Throughout the events, you would hear people speaking about the mission and knowing that, with all of the crazy that you’re dealing with during the day — something’s going to go terribly wrong! — knowing that, at the end of it, people had such a meaningful, powerful experience, and learned about the mission or contributed to the mission in some way, just makes it all worth it.

What’s your take on Boston’s food scene?

I love the Boston food scene, even though it was recently pointed out to me that it’s almost exclusively small plates now. But I love the eclectic cuisine. There’s always something new and interesting popping up. You’re always scrambling to try and get a reservation. Tonight, I have a 5:30 dinner reservation because that was all I could get a month in advance.

You’ve got to tell us: Where are you going?

Oleana.

Well, there you go! If you were to describe Boston in a sentence, what would you say?

Oh, that’s such a tough one. To me, Boston is this incredible city that is so historic and mixed with such youthful energy, innovation, technology, and medicine. It’s an incredible cross-section of our history and our future.

Last but not least: Favorite snack? I ask everybody this.

I’m not a huge snacker. I’ve recently been very into apples and peanut butter. My dog and I share that every afternoon. It’s our afternoon treat together.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.