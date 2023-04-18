Recipe: Egg canoes filled with cheese and bacon are fun to make, especially with kids

Serves 6

The egg "canoe" that's popular on the Internet right now is a piece of bread or roll slightly hollowed out, filled with an egg, and baked. It's fun to make, especially with kids, and in this version, you get an excellent excuse to indulge in everybody's favorite Hawaiian rolls. The only trick is cutting out openings for the eggs. The best route is to leave a dozen rolls as a single unit right from the package, and press them into a buttered pan. Then make six openings in rolls that are joined together, creating oval-shaped holes large enough to fit one egg and a bit of cheese and bacon. Bake them just until the whites are set and sprinkle with fresh chives.

2 tablespoons butter, melted 6 strips thick-cut bacon 1 package (1 dozen) Hawaiian Sweet Rolls ½ cup grated cheddar 6 eggs Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon freshly snipped chives

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand an 8-inch square baking dish.

2. Brush the bottom and sides of the pan with 1 tablespoon of the butter.

3. In a large skillet, place the bacon in a single layer. Cover the skillet, and cook over medium-low heat for 10 to 15 minutes, turning once, or until the strips are golden brown and crispy. With tongs, transfer the bacon to a plate lined with a paper towel. When the bacon is cool enough to handle, chop it coarsely.

4. Keeping the rolls connected, place all 12 rolls in the pan. With a paring knife, cut out 6 openings for the fillings: Each opening will be an oval shape, and take up the center of 2 neighboring rolls, leaving 1/4- to 1/2-inch border around each pairing. (Use the centers for croutons or breadcrumbs.)

5. Divide the bacon and cheddar among the 6 openings. Crack 1 egg into each opening. Brush the tops of the rolls with the remaining butter.

6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the whites are set. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and chives.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick