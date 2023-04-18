Recipe: Torta di Pane bakes into an alluring cake with a nutty bread pudding texture

Makes one 9-inch round

Although Torta di Pane translates as "bread cake," the round is really a baked bread pudding cake, which starts with a batter similar to bread pudding, without the milky quality. It bakes into a cake firm enough to be turned out but very tender inside. Torta di Pane originated in the Italian-speaking region of Ticino in southern Switzerland, though using stale bread in a pudding is as old as bread itself. This version comes from "Bread and How to Eat It" by Rick Easton and Melissa McCart, a book of wonderful ideas for what to do with a loaf after you've had your fill of toast. Easton is co-owner of the acclaimed Bread and Salt Bakery in Jersey City; McCart, his partner, is a food journalist. The cake batter is made with stale bread cubes soaked in milk, then squeezed out and mixed with ground toasted almonds, citrus rind (orange is delightful), raisins, vanilla, cinnamon, and lots of eggs. The top is sprinkled with whole skinned almonds but if you can't find them, you can also use sliced almonds, or unskinned whole almonds. The best pan is a 9-inch round that is 2-inches deep. Old-fashioned layer cake pans will not work here because they're not deep enough; the mixture is quite liquid, which doesn't suit a springform. Cool the cake in the pan, turn it out and set it right side up on a cake plate. Sprinkle it with confectioners' sugar and after you cut slices, see who can guess the main ingredient. Most will recognize the aroma and texture of ground nuts, and of course orange rind and cinnamon, but no one will pinpoint the bread cubes. A cake with ancient origins is still alluring today.

Butter (for the pan) 1 cup whole raw (unskinned) almonds 2 cups packed cubed stale crustless bread 2 cups whole milk 6 eggs 1¼ cups granulated sugar Grated rind of 1 orange Pinch of ground cinnamon Pinch of salt ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup currants or raisins ¾ cup whole skinned almonds (for garnish) 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut up confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Butter a deep 9-inch layer cake pan (2-inches deep). Set it on a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a small baking dish, spread the unskinned almonds. Transfer to the oven and toast for 10 minutes, shaking the pan several times, or until they are aromatic. Leave the oven on.

3. Cool the almonds. In a food processor, grind the almonds until fine but do not let them come together to form a paste.

4. In a large bowl, place the bread cubes and milk. Leave for 15 minutes, turning often, until the bread is soaked through.

5. In another bowl, whisk the eggs, gradually whisk in the sugar, orange rind, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla until well combined.

6. Squeeze out and discard the excess milk from the bread. Stir the bread and raisins into the egg mixture. Add the ground almonds. Mix thoroughly until the bread is soaked with egg.

7. Pour the mixture into the pan, leveling the top with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle with the skinned almonds and dot with the butter.

8. Lower the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Transfer the springform on the baking sheet to the oven. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes, rotating the baking sheet from back to front halfway through cooking, or until the top of the cake is golden brown and set in the middle when pressed with a fingertip. A skewer inserted into the center of the cake should come out clean.

9. Set the cake, in the pan, on a wire rack to cool completely. Ease a narrow knife between the cake and the sides of the pan to loosen it. Turn the cake out and set it right side up on a cake plate. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from “Bread and How to Eat It”