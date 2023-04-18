Those B. Good burgers? That’s now Walden Local meat.

Fast-casual restaurant chain B. Good has found a soulmate in Walden Local Meat Co. The eateries, known for their salad bowls with greens and vegetables sourced from local farmers and grass-fed beef burgers, has sealed a partnership with Walden Local, which sells sustainably raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free meats from New England and New York. Walden sells its meat in its South End butcher shop on Shawmut Avenue and runs a direct-to-consumer share program, as well. Its ground beef is now used for B. Goods’ popular handcrafted burgers stacked with topping choices. “It’s the perfect combination of two companies whose values align,” says Nancy Pak, Walden Local’s CEO. “It’s beyond just the meat.” Walden Local works with nearly 75 small-scale farmers in the region. In some cases, farmers practice regenerative farming to conserve water and protect the soil. It helped seal the deal that Walden Local’s teammates are big fans of B. Good and their farm-to-table ethos. “Working with Walden Local allows us to fulfill our mission of being good to ourselves and to our communities,” says B. Good’s CEO, Chris Freeman. To launch their partnership, for every burger sold at a B. Good restaurant on April 22 and 23, each company will donate a burger patty’s worth of ground beef to The Greater Boston Food Bank. For restaurant locations, go to bgood.com. Information about Walden Local Meat Co., is found at waldenlocalmeat.com.