Air Force strips unit on Cape Cod base of intelligence mission after Mass. Guardsman charged in security leak scandal

In addition, the Air Force said in a statement that it’s conducting “a security-focused standdown” in the next 30 days at each unit across the service branch to “reassess our security posture and procedures, validate the need to know for each person’s access, and emphasize to all Airmen and Guardians the responsibility we are entrusted with to safeguard this information and to enforce and improve our security requirements.”

The US Air Force said Tuesday that it has stripped a Cape Cod Air National Guard unit of its intelligence mission after one of its members, Airman Jack D. Teixeira of Dighton , allegedly leaked classified documents online.

Regarding Teixeira’s unit down the Cape, the 102nd Intelligence Wing, the Air Force said the unit is “not currently performing its assigned intelligence mission. The mission has been temporarily reassigned to other organizations within the Air Force.”

The statement was released after Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall earlier Tuesday told a Congressional hearing he’s directed his inspector general to look at the 102nd Intelligence Wing to examine “anything associated with this leak that could have gone wrong.”

A request for comment was sent Tuesday afternoon to the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Teixeira has a detention hearing in his criminal case scheduled for Wednesday morning in US District Court in Boston.

Court papers filed Tuesday identified two new prosecutors assigned to the case as Assistant US Attorneys Christina A. Clark and Jason A. Casey.

Clark, records show, serves as a trial attorney in the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section of the National Security Division.

Federal authorities haven’t provided a motive for the leaks. Teixeira was arrested last week on charges that he violated the Espionage Act by leaking classified documents that dealt with the Ukraine war and other matters to an online Discord group from December to March.

He was ordered held without bail Friday at his initial appearance in federal court in Boston.

Court documents identified Teixeira as a cyber defense operations journeyman who joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard in 2019. He received his top secret security clearance in 2021, according to court documents.

“The Secretary of the Air Force directed the Department of the Air Force Inspector General to investigate overall compliance with policy, procedures, and standards, including the unit environment and compliance at the 102nd Intelligence Wing related to the release of national security information,” said the Air Force statement released Tuesday.

During the congressional hearing Tuesday, US Senator Susan Collins of Maine grilled Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall about Teixeira’s alleged leaks, according to a transcript provided by the office of the Maine Republican.

“As I read the press reports about the Airman First Class, who allegedly took perhaps hundreds of sensitive classified documents, the first thing that came to my mind is, whatever happened to need-to-know? That is the principle that is supposed to oversee and restrict access to sensitive, classified information,” Collins said.

Instead, Collins continued, Teixeira allegedly accessed a “classified internet system, to access all sorts of sensitive classified documents that had absolutely nothing to do with his job. Is the need-to-know principle still in place?”

Kendall assured Collins that it was.

“Senator Collins, it is very much in place,” Kendall replied.

The Air Force, he continued, must “enforce it much more rigorously than it appears to have been in this case. I will say that we don’t know all the facts here yet. There is a criminal investigation going on. That’s been the first priority, to make sure that wasn’t interfered with. But we’ve turned on three other things to look at this across the board.”

Kendall said Air Force officials are distressed by the leaks.

“There is a full court press going on about this,” Kendall said. “We’re all disturbed about it. And we’re working very, very hard to get to the bottom of it and take corrective actions.”

Collins followed up with additional remarks in which she said it was “equally disturbing” that the classified documents were apparently sitting on the Internet for months before the Air Force got wind of the issue.

“Well, that is absolutely one of the things we’ll be looking at,” Kendall replied. “Apparently, he shared it, from press reports, with a group of friends in a chat group that was supposed to be isolated. It got out of that group, but it was there for, as you say, for a period of months. ... We’re going to get to the bottom of all of that. We have, obviously, we have to tighten up our processes and our practices to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

