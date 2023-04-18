Case proceeds against R.I. state hospital worker accused of having AR-15 ‘ghost gun’

Kenneth Fullam, 60, of Burrillville, was charged in what’s called a criminal information earlier this month, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha. A criminal information allows the felony case to proceed through to state Superior Court, but unlike an indictment, it does not require a grand jury vote. Fullam was originally arrested and charged in a criminal complaint in November, shortly after authorities accused him of possessing a ghost gun.

The lawyers listed as representing Fullam did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Fullam, a Department of Administration employee who worked as a carpenter for the hospital, is accused of having an AR-15 platform ghost gun with no serial number or identification markings in a locker at the motor pool building of Eleanor Slater Hospital in Burrillville. Only Fullam had access to the area where the ghost gun was found, prosecutors say.

As officials in the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals have emphasized, the motor pool building is a separate building from the areas of the hospital where patients are cared for; Eleanor Slater Hospital provides long-term and post-acute care for people with complex medical and psychiatric conditions, in Cranston, and in Burrillville at what’s called the Zambarano unit.

The court record contains some fresh details in the case, which have sometimes conflicted and have been otherwise unclear.

For example, although the attorney general’s office said on Twitter in publicly announcing the charges Tuesday that the Rhode Island State Police “discovered a black AR-15 platform firearm (with) no serial number or identification markings in a wall locker in an area solely staffed by the defendant,” the actual state police affidavits in the case say it was Department of Administration employees who found the gun in the locker. The state police didn’t arrive until later, after the locker was originally searched, when they took the gun from a Department of Administration security specialist’s state-issued SUV. The specialist had brought it there for safekeeping until the police arrived, the affidavit said.

The court record also contains previously unreleased details about how the state police and the state government responded to the incident. State police had said in an earlier affidavit that the state Department of Administration launched their own investigation when they received a complaint on Oct. 19, and that a search was conducted on Nov. 21 “based on scheduling.”

But according to a new affidavit included in the court record, state human resources official Stacey Suazo told state police that the matter had been referred to the state police on Oct. 21. The trooper who wrote that affidavit, Corporal Michael Capone, reported in an affidavit that a sergeant told him “the investigation was conducted and unfounded due to the complaining subject wanting to remain confidential and that no firearms were located on the grounds.”

A month later, Department of Administration employees searched — apparently unaccompanied by the state police at first, according to the state police’s own affidavits — and allegedly found the ghost gun on the second floor in a locker. That’s according to accounts in both the original and the newly available state police affidavits. Fullam initially denied their consent to search, but then, after he was told it was state property and would be opened with force, eventually agreed. They found the AR-15 platform firearm and a silver AR-15 style receiver, the state police said. They also found spent shell casings and a box of reloadable projectiles. The items were secured in the state-issued SUV of Roland Daigle, a security specialist for the Department of Administration.

The state police seized the items from the SUV when they responded, the affidavits say, although some conflict on whether Daigle was there at the very beginning of the search or not. In one affidavit that was already publicly released, a trooper reported that the firearm had no grooves capable of attaching a stock.

Fullam was placed on leave and escorted from the premises; he was arrested off-site two days later, according to court documents.

State police said they got consent to search from seven other maintenance employees of the hospital, which didn’t turn up any other firearms.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.