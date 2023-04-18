Checking in on Rhode Island’s publicly traded companies

Most of Rhode Island’s publicly traded companies have seen their stock prices fall over the last year – in some cases, dramatically – but there are two exceptions:
💰 Textron closed the day Monday trading at $69.23 per share, which was up roughly 1 percent year over year. The company has now passed Hasbro for the second-highest stock price among Rhode Island companies.
💰 AstroNova closed Monday trading at $14.58 per share, up nearly 16 percent since last year. The company still has the lowest stock price in Rhode Island, but it is has nearly closed the gap with Bally’s.
With companies set to report their first quarter earnings in the coming days and weeks, here’s a look where the biggest ones in Rhode Island stand compared to last year.
CVS Health
- Apr. 17, 2023: $75.80
- Apr, 18, 2022: $103.42
- Most recent earnings
Textron
- Apr. 17, 2023: $69.23
- Apr, 18, 2022: $68.50
- Most recent earnings
Hasbro
- Apr. 17, 2023: $53.07
- Apr, 18, 2022: $83.53
- Most recent earnings
Washington Trust
- Apr. 17, 2023: $33.15
- Apr, 18, 2022: $48.84
- Most recent earnings
Citizens Bank
- Apr. 17, 2023: $30.32
- Apr, 18, 2022: $41.23
- Most recent earnings
United Natural Foods
- Apr. 17, 2023: $26.46
- Apr, 18, 2022: $42.61
- Most recent earnings
Bally’s
- Apr. 17, 2023: $18.03
- Apr, 18, 2022: $30.17
- Most recent earnings
AstroNova
- Apr. 17, 2023: $14.58
- Apr, 18, 2022: $12.59
- Most recent earnings
