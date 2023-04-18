Checking in on Rhode Island’s publicly traded companies

Most of Rhode Island’s publicly traded companies have seen their stock prices fall over the last year – in some cases, dramatically – but there are two exceptions:

💰 Textron closed the day Monday trading at $69.23 per share, which was up roughly 1 percent year over year. The company has now passed Hasbro for the second-highest stock price among Rhode Island companies.

💰 AstroNova closed Monday trading at $14.58 per share, up nearly 16 percent since last year. The company still has the lowest stock price in Rhode Island, but it is has nearly closed the gap with Bally’s.