Conn. man to plead guilty to manslaughter in three homicides in Springfield, DA says

Roberson, officials said, will plead guilty to manslaughter in each slaying so as not to interfere with a separate pending federal case in Connecticut.

Calvin Roberson, 41, of Waterbury, Conn., will enter guilty pleas in Hampden Superior Court to three counts of manslaughter in the shooting deaths of Springfield residents Loan Nguyen, 30, in December 2006, Yonaides Pichardo, 28, in October 2016, and Pichardo’s brother, David Pichardo, 27, in October 2017, Gulluni’s office said in a statement.

A Connecticut man will plead guilty Tuesday to fatally shooting three people in Springfield in between 2006 and 2017, and he faces separate federal charges in connection with the slaying of another man in 2020, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office said.

He’s charged there with kidnapping conspiracy, murder, and several other counts for his alleged role in the abduction and killing of Francisco Roman, a 31-year-old Chicopee resident whose body was discovered in a burning vehicle in Hartford, Conn. on Dec. 26, 2020, according to officials and legal filings. Two other men are also charged in connection with the case.

Gulluni’s office said Connecticut prosecutors noted at the time of Roberson’s 2021 arrest that if convicted in the Roman case, he faces “a maximum term of imprisonment of life, or death if the government seeks the death penalty in this matter.”

Prosecutors said that during the course of the investigation into Roman’s slaying, investigators “received information” that Roberson was responsible for the three prior murders. The information wasn’t specified in the statement.

“Through the phenomenal investigative work done collectively by these partner agencies, we will give victims’ families answers and justice as the defendant admits his guilt in taking their loved ones from them,” Gulluni said. “The initial investigation bringing Calvin Roberson to justice was nothing short of extraordinary.”

Nguyen, prosecutors said, was gunned down on Dec. 7, 2006, during an attempted robbery at her place of employment, Perfect Nails II located on St. James Boulevard in Springfield.

Yonaides Pichardo, the statement said, was found deceased on Oct. 11, 2016, with a gunshot wound to the head in a car on Sycamore Street in Springfield.

His brother David Pichardo was killed on Oct. 19, 2017, inside LaundroMax on Boston Road in Springfield, according to the statement.

“When officers discovered Mr. Pichardo at the rear of the building suffering from a gunshot wound, they noted a weak pulse and the victim gasping for air,” the statement said. “He was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Roberson is scheduled to plead guilty to the three Springfield slayings at 2 p.m. Tuesday, court records show.

