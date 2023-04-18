Easter fire at Cambridge church deemed suspicious, officials seek help from public in investigation

Investigators believe the six-alarm fire that tore through the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge on Easter was intentionally set, and are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect, authorities said Tuesday.

Anyone who saw the fire, or has any photos, videos or information of it, are asked to share with investigators, said a joint statement from Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas F. Cahill Jr., Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta, and ATF Boston Special Agent in Charge James M. Ferguson.

“No piece of information is too small to share,” Cahill said in the statement. “We are keenly aware that any place of worship is a cornerstone of the community, and we want to reassure residents that we’re approaching this case with the seriousness and gravity that it deserves.”