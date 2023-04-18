Easter fire at Cambridge church deemed suspicious, officials seek help from public in investigation

Investigators believe the six-alarm fire that tore through the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge on Easter was intentionally set, and are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect, authorities said Tuesday.
Anyone who saw the fire, or has any photos, videos or information of it, are asked to share with investigators, said a joint statement from Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas F. Cahill Jr., Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta, and ATF Boston Special Agent in Charge James M. Ferguson.
“No piece of information is too small to share,” Cahill said in the statement. “We are keenly aware that any place of worship is a cornerstone of the community, and we want to reassure residents that we’re approaching this case with the seriousness and gravity that it deserves.”
Photographs or videos of the scene, including the day before the fire, the day of the fire, and during the firefighting operations, can be submitted to fbi.gov/cambridgechurchfire. Tips can be made to the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on April 9, a fire was reported at the church at 311 Broadway, according to the statement. Cambridge firefighters battled the blaze until about 4 a.m. on Monday , with help from mutual aid companies from Arlington, Belmont, Brookline, Boston, Chelsea, Lexington, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, and Watertown.
No injuries were reported, the statement said.
The steeple of the century-old church was removed, according to an April 11 tweet from Cambridge police.
The ongoing investigation is being jointly conducted by Cambridge fire, Cambridge police, State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives, said the statement.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.