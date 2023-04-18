At least 4 people dead, 3 injured in connected shootings in Maine

Maine State Police responded Tuesday morning to a pair of connected shootings — the first at a house in Bowdoin, the second along a highway in Yarmouth — that left at least four people dead and three injured, officials said.
Four bodies were found in a house Tuesday morning on Augusta Road in Bowdoin, according to a press release from Maine State Police on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 10:30 a.m., three people were shot driving southbound on I-295 near Exit 15 and mile marker 17 in Yarmouth, State Police said. Those with injuries were transported to a local hospital, where one remains in critical condition.
Police detained a person of interest, according to the press release, and say there is no active threat to the surrounding communities, although the scenes remain under investigation.
The four people killed earlier in the day were taken to the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where autopsies are being conducted to determine the cause of death.
Police say I-295 will remain closed to southbound traffic between Mile Marker 20 and the Exit 15 offramp until further notice.
Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at (207) 624-7076, option 9.
