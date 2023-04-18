At least 4 people dead, 3 injured in connected shootings in Maine

Maine State Police responded Tuesday morning to a pair of connected shootings — the first at a house in Bowdoin, the second along a highway in Yarmouth — that left at least four people dead and three injured, officials said.

Four bodies were found in a house Tuesday morning on Augusta Road in Bowdoin, according to a press release from Maine State Police on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 10:30 a.m., three people were shot driving southbound on I-295 near Exit 15 and mile marker 17 in Yarmouth, State Police said. Those with injuries were transported to a local hospital, where one remains in critical condition.