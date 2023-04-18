Gabe Amo launches campaign for Congress in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — Gabe Amo, a Pawtucket native who recently left his job as a top aide to President Biden, has joined the crowded field seeking to succeed US Representative David Cicilline in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.
The 35-year-old Democrat also worked for former president Barack Obama, former governor Gina Raimondo, and US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse before joining the Biden administration, where he was special assistant to the president, and deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs
“There’s so much at stake and that’s why I’ve left the White House to fight for the people of the First Congressional District,” Amo said in a video announcing his campaign. “Our people need a representative who will deliver for them on day one.”
Cicilline announced earlier this year that he would step down from Congress after May 31 to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. A special off-year primary has been called for Sept. 5 and the general election will be Nov. 7. The winner will have to run all over again next year.
Amo joins a field of 14 Democrats running for the seat, including state Representative Marvin Abney, Nick Auttiello, Mickeda Barnes, Stephanie Beauté, state Representative Nathan Biah, state Senator Sandra Cano, Don Carlson, state Representative Stephen Casey, Providence Councilman John Goncalves, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Aaron Regunberg, state Senator Ana Quezada, and Allen Waters.
No Republican has announced plans to run in the First District, although the GOP is expected to field a candidate.
