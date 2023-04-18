Gabe Amo launches campaign for Congress in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — Gabe Amo, a Pawtucket native who recently left his job as a top aide to President Biden, has joined the crowded field seeking to succeed US Representative David Cicilline in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.

The 35-year-old Democrat also worked for former president Barack Obama, former governor Gina Raimondo, and US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse before joining the Biden administration, where he was special assistant to the president, and deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs

“There’s so much at stake and that’s why I’ve left the White House to fight for the people of the First Congressional District,” Amo said in a video announcing his campaign. “Our people need a representative who will deliver for them on day one.”