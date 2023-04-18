Haverhill woman arrested after allegedly leading New Hampshire State Police on highway chase, police say

At approximately 3:23 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Trooper Ryan Harkonen stopped a 2018 Honda Accord for speeding and committing “multiple lane control violations” on I-93 in Windham, police wrote in a Facebook post.

A Massachusetts driver who allegedly tried to flee from New Hampshire State Police was arrested early Sunday morning after leading troopers on a chase on Interstate 93, police said.

The Haverhill woman who was driving this 2018 Honda Accord was arrested by New Hampshire State Police on April 16.

As Harkonen approached the passenger side of the vehicle, the driver allegedly put the vehicle back into drive and took off from the scene, police said.

The driver continued to flee despite being followed by troopers who had their emergency lights and sirens activated, police said.

State Police continued their pursuit of the Honda on I-93 north until the driver lost control of the vehicle in the area of Exit 8 in Manchester and struck the guardrail on the right side of the highway. The driver continued to try to get away but was unsuccessful due to the damage sustained by the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Genesis Quezada of Haverhill, was taken into custody by without further incident and taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where she was evaluated by medical staff and found to have no serious injuries, police wrote.

Quezada is scheduled to be arraigned on May 19 on multiple charges, including aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, operating after suspension, and reckless operation, police said.

In addition to those charges, Quezada was held on $2,000 cash bail as a result of having two warrants for her arrest and was taken to the Rockingham County Jail where she was held on the active warrants, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-271-3636 or e-mail Ryan.R.Harkonen@dos.nh.gov.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.