The interior-designer world has turned on gray. What finally killed the color?

I nodded as if I already knew, but in truth, while I’d had a vague sense that gray was in, I had no idea of gray’s reach, of its power, of the way it controlled all walls, floors, cabinets, tiles — even “investment” pieces like sofas.

The end, when it came, was harsh, and I heard about it when I was walking my dog in the chill of an April evening. “Gray is over,” a stylish interior designer who was out walking her dog, said when I asked what was new. The goldendoodles continued their sniffing, blasé about the earthquake in the human world.

Advertisement

Gray. The world’s drabbest tyrant.

Simultaneously safe and aspirational, sometimes paired with white for the coveted fresh and clean “modern farmhouse” look, it let suburbanites feel instantly chic — the slim black turtleneck of the decor world.

Gray was the darling of Pinterest and Houzz, and it achieved the highest status a color can reach: It became known as the “perfect neutral.”

Gray was so big that when Compass real estate agent Loren Larsen was staging one of her multi-million-dollar listings, she had her go-to plan. “We’d tell the painter to paint everything Wickham Gray,” she told me.

Wickham Gray.

I’m ashamed to admit that even now, some 15 years since gray started to seize power, I still can’t pick Wickham Gray out of a Benjamin Moore lineup.

Can’t distinguish it from Revere Pewter, Stormy Monday, Silver Half Dollar, or even Thunder

But now, I’ve come to learn, style experts are dancing on gray’s grave.

“While grey was everywhere for years, this look has devolved into 50 shades of boring,” Real Simple sniped in a February piece on colors that are going out of style.

“Out with Grays and In With Color,” Better Homes & Gardens commanded in January.

Advertisement

In retrospect I realize that gray was all around me — I just didn’t see it. And that’s despite the fact that I had one of the most intense gray experiences a person can survive.

It was sometime in the mid-2010s, and RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) had gone deep into the gray trend. My husband and I had wandered into the company’s Back Bay store. It’s housed in a neoclassical red brick and brownstone building from the 1860s, but despite its beauty, if the store’s vibe had a name at that time, it would be “dystopian institution.”

As I recall it now, floor after floor of merchandise and decor was gray as far as the eye could see, and like characters in a horror flick who slowly realize the villain is coming for them, we grabbed hands and tried to flee before the palette could suck the cheerful mood from the afternoon.

But we were apparently just two shmoes with bad taste, because by 2016, RH, an influencer in the interior design world, would become so entranced with the color that when it launched its membership program, it called it the RH Grey Card.

But wait! How did the color get so big ? With all due respect, gray is synonymous with bleak, somber, cheerless ... ahem … gray.

Leatrice Eisman, executive director of the influential Pantone Color Institute, said gray started to get popular around the financial crisis of 2008, when the housing market crashed, and people began to fear they might need to sell their homes quickly.

Advertisement

By that time everyone was sick of the incumbent neutrals — beige and the off-whites — and they chose gray not necessarily because they liked it, but for its alleged inoffensive appeal to some future anonymous buyer (who in turn would do the same thing for their future buyer).

Also around the same time, she said, stainless steel kitchen appliances were proliferating, and gray — with its cool undertones — worked well.

“Usually when a trend happens, it’s because several things come together at once,” she said.

Gray was also a reaction to what had come before, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, said Cecilia Casagrande, founder of Brookline’s Casagrande Studio

“There was so much ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’ ” — mustard brush-painted walls, heavy iron light fixtures, red dining rooms — and shabby chic, and gray was an easy way to feel modern,” she said. “But it got to be too much.”

So why did the party end? Why did things get so bad that in 2022, on an earnings call with analysts, the CEO of RH would say this: “We kind of have a little strategy inside the company to kind of get the gray out.”

It’s the same old story. Hang around long enough, and people will find fault. “Cool sophistication” turned into “sterile.” What was an interesting design choice become part of gray fatigue.

And there was, of course, a force more powerful than gray. The pandemic. Gray was chosen by many in part to impress others, but suddenly there was no one to impress. Gray’s hostages were left alone with their walls.

Advertisement

“Everyone realized they were living in a gray prison cell or hospital,” said interior designer Kristen Faro, owner of Rise + Design in Weymouth.

How low has gray fallen? Well, I put out a call on social media to talk about gray, and I almost couldn’t keep up with the e-mails from designers and decorators eager to bad-mouth gray.

“Gray is over,” “No gray!” “Not a fan of gray,” “Banishing gray!” “Ditch the gray,” the subject lines roared.

“Every color elicits an emotion and gray’s is negative,” said designer and color specialist Alysha St. Germain, owner of Hello Pearl Interiors. “Think about a battleship.”

Of course this brings us to the big question: What’s the new gray? I got such a range of answers — gem tones, earth tones, whatever makes you feel good — that if an emergency arose and I needed to urgently paint my home, I knew I’d feel unsure, and I found myself nostalgic for, forgive me, Wickham Gray.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.