Investor Ronald Perelman pledges $25m gift to Brown University for new arts district

The Lindemann Performing Arts Center , which is slated to open in the fall, will be included in the district. When it is complete, it will serve as a hub for music, theater, dance, and multimedia programs at Brown, and will be located nearby Brown’s Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts.

Perelman, who is the chairman and chief executive of MacAndrews & Forbes Inc., is a former Brown trustee and the father of two Brown graduates. The new Perelman Arts District will represent “where the arts happen” at Brown, according to a news release on Tuesday, and will include performance spaces and sections of the College Hill campus dedicated to research, teaching and training in the arts.

PROVIDENCE — Brown University has received a $25 million pledge from the Perelman Family Foundation to strengthen its arts program and create the “Ronald O. Perelman Arts District at Brown University.”

This new gift, university President Christina Paxson said, will signal “the connection between the creative and collaborative work taking place in these various art forms across campus.”

“The arts district tells you that you are in the place where arts happen, though without passing through a distinct gateway or threshold,” Paxson said.

Sayles Hall on the campus of Brown University, in Providence, R.I.

A longtime banker, Perelman, now 80, said he learned about the fundamentals of business from sitting in on his father’s board meetings starting at 11 years old. He built his fortune with an array of investments — from companies with interests in cosmetics to candy, cigars, and cars. He is shareholder of Revlon after a hostile takeover in the 1980s that is said to have cemented his reputation on Wall Street. In late 2020, the pandemic wrecked havoc on his businesses and he sold billions in assets.

Perelman is also known as a prolific art collector and philanthropist. He contributed the lead gift to construct the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center, which is nearing completion in New York City at the World Trade Center site.

Over the years, Perelman’s other financial gifts have led to his name on the walls of performance spaces at Carnegie Hall, the Guggenheim Museum, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, University of Pennsylvania, and New York University’s Langone Medical Center, among several other institutions. He served on the Brown Corporation from 2013 to 2019, and previously served as a trustee for the Museum of Modern Art, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Apollo Theater and Ford’s Theatre.

The district buildings, which will begin bearing Perelman’s name on signs starting in the fall 2023 semester, will also encompass teaching, gallery, studio, rehearsal, performance, and other arts spaces extending across College Hill.

“We are entering an exciting new era for the arts at Brown,” said Avery Willis Hoffman, inaugural artistic director of the Brown Arts Institute, in a statement. The arts district represents the expansive physical landscape of the [Institute’s] mission to energize and magnify the work of programs and departments in the arts across campus.”

