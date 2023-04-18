Man arraigned for allegedly killing married couple, dog in their Marshfield home

Keeley pleaded not guilty on all charges, court records show, and is being held without bail. He is next scheduled to appear in Plymouth Superior Court on June 29, court records show.

Christopher Keeley, 28, was arraigned on two counts of murder, and one count each of animal cruelty, larceny of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card, said the Plymouth district attorney’s office in a statement.

A man was arraigned Tuesday in Brockton Superior Court for allegedly killing a married couple and their dog at their Marshfield home in November, authorities said.

Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70 years old, were bludgeoned and stabbed to death in their home at 75 Gotham Hill Dr., the statement said.

On Nov. 29, Marshfield police found the bodies of Carl and Vicki Mattson when performing a well-being check at their home, the statement said. The Mattsons were pronounced dead on the scene, the statement said.

A warrant for Keeley’s arrest was issued, the statement said, after Marshfield police and State Police identified him as a person of interest in the double homicide. Investigators found Keeley’s Jeep unoccupied in an Avon parking lot, the statement said.

On Dec. 2, Keeley was arrested in Miami Beach for an unrelated incident, the statement said, He was detained on the Massachusetts warrant for two counts of murder.

Keeley waived his right to rendition in Florida, and was returned to Massachusetts on Dec. 16 by State Police, the statement said.









