Man to be arraigned after allegedly robbing jewelry store in ‘Scream’ mask at Northshore Mall

A Peabody man will be arraigned Tuesday on armed robbery charges after allegedly robbing a Kay Jewelers store in the Northshore Mall while wearing a mask made famous by the 1996 horror film “Scream.”
Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Starlin Batista, 27, entered the store in the Peabody mall dressed in all black with a white mask and carrying a backpack with a note that read “Put everything in the bag. I’ll give you two minutes before I shoot. Don’t make a sound,” police said in a statement.
An employee told police that Batista motioned during his waist to indicate that he had a gun during the robbery.
Advertisement
Batista was arrested after a Peabody police officer, Sergeant Stephen Zampitella, noticed someone wearing the white mask as he walked near “an access road of the mall property,” police said. Batista tried to run away but Zampitella arrested him near Northshore Road.
Police recovered the stolen items, which included several watches and necklaces, and a black BB gun, police said.
Several stores at the mall went into a brief lockdown because of the incident.
Batista is being arraigned in Peabody District Court on charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie