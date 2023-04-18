Man to be arraigned after allegedly robbing jewelry store in ‘Scream’ mask at Northshore Mall

A Peabody man will be arraigned Tuesday on armed robbery charges after allegedly robbing a Kay Jewelers store in the Northshore Mall while wearing a mask made famous by the 1996 horror film “Scream.”

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Starlin Batista, 27, entered the store in the Peabody mall dressed in all black with a white mask and carrying a backpack with a note that read “Put everything in the bag. I’ll give you two minutes before I shoot. Don’t make a sound,” police said in a statement.

An employee told police that Batista motioned during his waist to indicate that he had a gun during the robbery.