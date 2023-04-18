Man arrested for double stabbing at Clark University gym, Worcester police say

A 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were stabbed at the Clark University gym Tuesday evening after a fight allegedly broke out during a basketball game, Worcester police said in a statement.
Knowledge Bethea, 18, of Worcester, was arrested on scene, the statement said, and is charged with two counts of armed assault to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He will be arraigned at a later date, the statement said.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Worcester police officers were dispatched to the basketball court inside the gym on Downing Street, where they found the two victims.
The victims had serious injuries, the statement said, and were given medical aid and transported to the hospital by ambulance.
