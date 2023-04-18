MBTA inspecting 24 Green Line cars after train car broke down Monday, service not impacted by inspection

The MBTA is inspecting some Green Line cars, after a “Type 9″ car broke down on Monday, two stops away from the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

All 24 of the Green Line’s fleet of Type 9 cars, which first entered service in 2018, will be inspected by the MBTA vehicle maintenance team, said MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo in an email.

However, Green Line service is not impacted by the inspections, Pesaturo said, and Type 9 cars continued in service Tuesday.