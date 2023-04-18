Medford man, charged with deaths of couple found slain in Brighton storage unit, to appear in court

Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested and charged with murder after police located the bodies of Pavel Vekshin and Kiryl Schukin inside rubber bins in the storage unit on Friday.

A Medford man charged in connection with the murder of a couple whose bodies were found in a Brighton storage unit is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Somerville District Court, officials said.

Leonid Volkov, 37, of Medford, was arrested Saturday in North Attleborough in connection with the deaths of Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, who were found stabbed to death in a Brighton storage unit.

Vekshin, 28, and Schukin, 37, were a married couple who lived in Medford. They had been missing since late March.

The men had been stabbed multiple times and Schukin’s body was dismembered, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Schukin and Vekshin lived in an apartment complex on Locust Street in Medford. They were reported missing by friends and co-workers on April 9, and the last known contact they had with anyone was on March 30.

Schukin had been a guarantor on Volkov’s lease on an apartment he rented in Medford but had told Volkov he wanted to withdraw from the arrangement “as the result of some dispute,” Ryan said at a press conference Sunday. That meant Volkov would end up being evicted, she said.

Volkov and Schukin had “a conversation” on March 29 inside a U-Haul truck that Volkov was driving, Ryan said.

“Mr. Schukin was not seen alive again after that conversation,” she said.

Video footage showed Volkov going in and out of the apartment where Schukin and Vekshin lived, Ryan said.

Police found the moving truck at the Brighton storage facility where the bodies were found.

“It is believed that Mr. Volkov was continuing to use that U-Haul to transport items from the victims’ apartment to that storage facility,” Ryan said.

Just before midnight on April 14, investigators carried out a search warrant at the Brighton storage unit that Volkov had rented using one of the victims’ names and found the two bodies.

Bleach, rubber gloves, and items belonging to the dead couple were also found in the unit, officials said.

After the bodies were found, Volkov was arrested Saturday in North Attleborough without incident, officials said.

Leonid Volkov, 37, was living in this apartment complex at 5 Cabot Road in Medford. City of Medford Assessor's Office









