New England Aquarium releases two dozen rehabilitated sea turtles in North Carolina after stranding in Cape Cod Bay

“This is the best time of the year for us,” Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation Adam Kennedy said in the statement.

On Monday, biologists drove the turtles to Fort Fisher, N.C., and released them as a crowd of onlookers gathered on the beach, according to a statement from the aquarium.

Months after washing up in Cape Cod Bay, two dozen sea turtles have returned to the ocean in North Carolina with rehabilitative care from the New England Aquarium, officials said.

The 24 turtles were patients at the aquarium’s Turtle Hospital in Quincy, undergoing treatment for pneumonia, dehydration, and bone fractures after stranding season, the aquarium said. Stranding occurs when cold-stunned turtles wash up on the shore of Cape Cod Bay after the water temperature plummets in the winter.

The warmer waters of North Carolina will help the turtles reacclimate, scientists said.

“The majority of the cold-stunned sea turtles that come to our hospital have a poor prognosis, but as they progress in their rehabilitation, you see them really start to get their spark back,” Alessia Brugnara, a rescue biologist, said. “Working with these turtles from the moment they come in off the frigid Cape Cod beaches, and seeing them swim away in the ocean, gives my job purpose.”

Twenty-three of the released turtles were Kemp’s ridleys, which are a critically endangered species, and one was a green sea turtle, according to the aquarium.

Stranding season lasts from November to January — this year, the Quincy hospital treated 518 turtles, the aquarium said. The number of turtles washing up in Massachusetts has steadily increased in recent years. In 2000, there were about 50 stranded turtles reported. In 2022, there were about 900, officials said. Scientists estimate thousands of turtles will be stranded annually by 2031, according to the aquarium.

The remainder of the Quincy Turtle Hospital’s patients will be released in the summer months off the waters of Nantucket Sound.

“Getting the turtles back to their ocean home is why we do this, in hopes that each one of these turtles helps their population bounce back from the possibility of extinction,” Kennedy said.

