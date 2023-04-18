Peabody man arraigned for allegedly robbing Kay Jewelers in Northshore Mall

A Peabody man was arraigned on Tuesday for allegedly robbing the Kay Jewelers store in the Northshore Mall, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Starlin Batista, 21, had been charged with armed and masked robbery, the statement said. He was ordered held without bail, pending an April 24 dangerousness hearing in Peabody District Court.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Batista allegedly entered the store and demanded gold and jewelry, the statement said, brandishing a weapon that was later discovered to be a BB gun.