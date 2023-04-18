Police: Coventry, R.I. man killed wife, dogs, then shot himself

Officers arrived shortly after and found Linda Beckman, 60. She had been shot with a handgun and was pronounced dead on the scene. The family’s two German Shepherds — Bella and Roxy — were also killed by gunshot wounds.

James Beckman, 61, called 911 shortly after 2:30 p.m. on April 11 to report a shooting. While Coventry police and fire departments were on their way to the Beckman home on Mulberry Court, dispatch received a second call to 911 for the same address. An unidentified neighbor said James Beckman had called them to say the shooting was an accident.

COVENTRY, R.I. — A former deputy fire chief shot and killed his wife and their dogs before shooting himself, police say. Police are now calling the April 11 shooting a domestic homicide.

James Beckman, a retired deputy fire chief with the Cranston Fire Department who served as the chairman of the Coventry Fire Board, had also shot himself. He was transported to Kent Hospital in Warwick, and later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence in critical condition. He died from his injuries at the hospital on Sunday.

Police have not commented on motive. The handgun used in the killings was found in the home.

The couple had been married for decades, according to social media posts. Linda Beckman was a graduate of Cranston High School West. They raised two sons, Michael Beckman and Brandon Beckman, in the town.

This was the third domestic violence homicide to occur so far this year. Each homicide involved a victim over the age of 60, according to the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which also noted that 42 percent of all domestic violence homicides in Rhode Island from 2016 to 2020 involved a firearm.

Linda Beckman’s murder was “a preventable gun death” that impacted her loved ones, neighbors, and the community of Coventry, Lucy Rios, the executive director of the Coalition, and Judith Earle, the executive director of the Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center, said in a statement Monday.

“Domestic violence can be perpetrated by an abusive partner regardless of their profession, socioeconomic status, age, or whether there is a documented history of violence. Victims of abuse may be suffering in silence behind closed doors,” said Rios and Earle. “Our communities in Rhode Island are not immune to violence.”

Linda Beckman, 60, of Coventry, R.I. was killed by her husband, James Beckman, on April 11, 2023. HANDOUT

Loved ones remembered Linda Beckman on social media and her obituary’s online tribute wall.

“My heart is shattered in a million pieces,” wrote her sister Kathleen Pilkington on Facebook. “Give mom and dad a hug from me.”

“Heaven is a lot more sparkly now and the stars will shine brighter,” added Pilkington. “You always said you can never have too much sparkle, so go ‘bling it up.’”

Linda Beckman was remembered for being a “vibrant fashionista” and always having “the biggest personality in the room,” according to her obituary. She regularly volunteered on Thanksgiving, feeding those in need. She was an avid gardener and would typically post pictures of the flowers she was tending to.

“Those close to her could count on Linda to be as fiercely loyal as she was hilarious,” read her obituary. “While they’re all heartbroken without her, they take some comfort in knowing heaven is sparkling a little brighter now.”

