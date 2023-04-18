Rhode Island College is in good hands. Let’s keep it that way.

But RIC was bleeding red ink and the General Assembly appeared to be losing faith in the institution, which had me worried that Warner might be the hatchet man who slashes the budget and cleans up the finances just enough to begin the conversation about a merger with the University of Rhode Island or the Community College of Rhode Island.

It’s not that Warner wasn’t qualified for the gig. After stints essentially overseeing all of public higher education in both Rhode Island and South Dakota, he clearly had the necessary experience.

When Rhode Island College named Jack Warner its interim president a year ago this month, I admit that I had my concerns.

I wanted a high-profile name to take over RIC, like a retiring congressman who graduated from the school. I had no idea if Jim Langevin would be a good administrator, but I did think he’d command the respect of state lawmakers and could probably bring in new federal funding from his old pals in Washington, D.C.

A year later, Warner has proved himself as the star RIC needs, not just by balancing budgets, but also by breathing new life into this vital institution.

He’s bringing Langevin back to lead a cyber institute and there’s a real chance that the House and Senate will finally make students’ junior and senior years of college free at RIC. To his credit, Governor Dan McKee included both those proposals in his amended budget, and appears willing to expend political capital to get it.

And it feels like the 78-year-old Warner is just getting started.

“I’m younger than Joe Biden and the Pope,” he joked when I visited him in his office on Monday morning. That’s become his go-to “I get it, I’m a little old” line, but he’s got plenty of energy. He still likes to ride a jet ski 60 mph and remains in excellent health.

Most importantly, he’s got RIC in better health.

When he took over, the college was projecting an $11.6 million deficit in the current fiscal year and a $17 million shortfall next year. By offering retirement incentives to some employees, keeping some nonessential roles vacant, and cutting a handful of programs that very few students participate in, RIC is on track to finish in the black this year.

“You have to tighten your belt to live within your means, but then you have to invest,” Warner said.

Aside from the cyber institute led by Langevin and the expansion of the state’s free college program – both are legitimate game changers – RIC has launched an online Bachelor of Professional Studies program to try to convince some of the 125,000 Rhode Islanders who have some college under their belts but no degree to return to school.

Warner has also boosted the college’s marketing budget to bring in more students, sending recruiters to places like Long Island and New Jersey to make the case to attend RIC (not to mention, a ramped up effort to convince locals to attend the college).

The results speak for themselves: RIC is projecting a 32 percent increase in freshmen next year and a 15 percent increase in transfers.

Warner also made a smart decision in pushing the Rhode Island Department of Education and the Council on Postsecondary Education to remove the SAT requirement for its teacher training program. That’s a pilot project for now, but it will eventually become permanent once state leaders see that teacher quality doesn’t decline and more teachers of color are graduating.

There’s still more work to do, but Warner has RIC in a better place than it has been in at least a decade. Heck, even the women’s basketball just made a run to the Division III Final Four.

Which all begs the question: Does Warner want to be the permanent president of RIC?

He was initially hired as the interim leader and then got a one-year extension earlier this year that keeps him in place until June 30, 2024. The postsecondary council is expected to begin a search for a new president in earnest in the coming weeks.

Warner stopped short of saying he intends to apply for the job, but it’s clear he wants to stay on for at least a few more years. He has already turned away head hunters that have asked him if he wants to apply for other jobs, and he wants to see through some of the investments that are being made.

“RIC just gets in your blood,” Warner said. “What’s not to love about it?”

Count me as someone who is sold on Jack Warner.

