R.I. Senate remembers Democratic Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin

A widely loved role model for female colleagues who offered guidance to newcomers.

A brave, compassionate woman of faith who battled cancer and championed the colorectal screening act that now bears her name.

On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Senate gathered as a family to remember Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, a Providence Democrat who died on Saturday at age 58.

The loss of the widely loved legislative leader brought Governor Daniel J. McKee and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi to the Senate chamber to offer words of praise and comfort.

“Senator Goodwin truly represented the best of Rhode Island,” McKee said. “We are a better state because of her. I know her legacy will live on for generations to come.”

Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee honors late Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin inside the Senate chamber at the Rhode Island State House in Providence, Rhode Island.

Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, recalled telling Senator Goodwin how brave she was to talk about her cancer treatments as she championed the colorectal screening act, which requires insurers to fully cover preventive screenings and colonoscopies.

He said she did not like to talk about her struggle. But he said she told him it was worth it “if it helps one person — if one person hears my story or sees my struggles and goes and get tested earlier and they detect it earlier, then I have saved one person.”

That epitomized Senator Goodwin, Shekarchi said. “She always did things to help other people.”

Her Senate colleagues offered poignant, heartfelt remembrances.

Senator Frank Lombardo III, a Johnston Democrat, said Senator Goodwin had inspired him and given him “the courage to live with cancer.”

“She is the strongest person I know,” Lombardo said. “She taught me to be strong, to have faith, to never give up, and to embrace every second of life. I promised her I’d keep on fighting the good fight. Life is short. Life can be fragile.”

The loss of Senator Goodwin will always cause him pain, Lombardo said. “But she is forever in my heart, until we meet again.”

Senator Frank S. Lombardi, a Cranston Democrat, noted that as Democratic majority whip, it was her role to whip votes on contentious pieces of legislation.

Senator Frank S. Lombardi, a Cranston Democrat, talks about late Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin during discussion of a resolution honoring her.

“She never took out a whip — she took out her wit,” he said. “And her wit got us through it and necessarily brought us across the finish line.”

Lombardi said he did have differences over policy matters with Senator Goodwin. He said a serious rift arose at the end of one legislative session, and when the next session began he decided to avoid and ignore her. But he said she showed up at a committee meeting he was chairing and texted him saying, “You know you can’t hate me, I love you.”

He said he laughed, they embraced after the hearing, and they remained friends.

Senator Dawn Euer, a Newport Democrat, recalled meeting Senator Goodwin when Euer was part of the successful 2013 campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Rhode Island.

Senator Dawn Euer, a Newport Democrat, talks about the late Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin.

Senator Goodwin had been considered a “no” vote, but she listened to advocates. “So when she stood up on the floor and voiced her support for the marriage equality legislation because she wanted to ‘vote on the side of love,’ we all started crying,” Euer said. And they then knew the legislation would pass, she said.

Euer recalled talking to Senator Goodwin about a paid sick leave bill and nursing home staffing legislation. “Those were the things that she cared about passionately,” she said. “She knew how important it was for us to be up here to fight for those things for her constituents and for all of Rhode Island. And as many people have said, she did that with such humor and disarming wit.”

Senator Sandra C. Cano, a Pawtucket Democrat, recalled that Senator Goodwin reached out to her when she first ran for the Senate. They met at Gregg’s Restaurant, and Senator Goodwin told her she had what it took to succeed.

“I was encouraged, I was empowered, I was pretty excited to join her in the Senate,” she said. “When I got here, with her I felt seen, I felt valued, I felt understood, and most importantly, I felt that I belonged.”

She said Senator Goodwin supported her as she had children while serving as a legislator, and she served as role model to many female lawmakers.

Senator Goodwin was an inspiration, Cano said. “Once in a lifetime there comes along a person whose presence forges a new path for an entire generation of public servants,” she said. “Our esteemed leader in the Senate, Maryellen Goodwin, was that force of nature. As a friend, mentor, leader, and trailblazer, she embodied all that was good in public service.”

Cano, who was born in Colombia, even spoke Spanish to her. “I love you, Maryellen,” she said.

The Senate postponed all other business on Tuesday and voted unanimously to approve a resolution “expressing deepest condolences on the passing of the Honorable Maryellen Goodwin.”

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence, regretted that he could not attend Tuesday’s Senate session because of back pain, Senate spokesman Greg Pare said. He said it’s unclear who will replace Senator Goodwin as Democratic majority whip, and a special election will be held to fill her Senate District 1 seat.

Senator Goodwin had represented District 1 in the Senate since 1987. Her first elected office was as a delegate to the 1986 Constitutional Convention. In the Senate, she served as Chairwoman of the Special Legislation Committee and the Joint Committee on Lottery.

She attended St. Patrick High School and Rhode Island College. She worked in the City of Providence Planning and Development Department for the past 16 years.

Senator Goodwin’s funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith St., in Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. at Saint Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be in the Goodwin Family lot in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours will be Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Patrick Church, 244 Smith Street, Providence, 02908, in her memory will be appreciated.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.