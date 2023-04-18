RISD says ‘tentative agreement’ reached in custodial workers strike

The brief email said that Teamsters Local 251, which represents 60 workers, will present RISD’s proposal to its bargaining unit on Tuesday for a vote. It’s been two weeks since custodians, movers, and groundskeepers began a boisterous strike outside the RISD’s administrative office at 20 Washington Place.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island School of Design has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing its custodial staff, the school announced in an email on Monday night.

“We reached a fully recommended tentative agreement with RISD yesterday,” he said. “We will hold a ratification vote later today, and can have an update this evening on the result and more details.

On Friday, hundreds of students walked out of classes to join picketing workers who banged drums and chanted into bullhorns. Teamsters have parked a trailer with a cartoonish balloon pig on the street throughout the strike.

The last time both sides met was Thursday, when only one member of RISD’s negotiating team could attend due to “the short notice, conflicting schedules, and other factors,” RISD Associate Director of Public Affairs Danielle Mancuso told the Globe in an email.

Teamsters Local 251 union representative Tony Suazo told the Globe that workers want “living wages” for today’s economy.

The details of Monday’s deal were not made available, and it is unknown when union members would cast their vote. A majority vote will be needed to ratify the contract.

