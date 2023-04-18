Running club takes issue with police response at Boston Marathon

A leader of the Pioneers Run Crew , Aliese Lash, said about 200 members lined Heartbreak Hill, around mile 21, and would occasionally jump onto the course to cheer on runners or friends as they passed by. Videos from the scene posted online Monday show a line of officers on bikes acting as a barrier for that stretch, with, at one point, other officers stationed behind the group.

A racially diverse running club says it was singled out Monday during the Boston Marathon when police mobilized along the course in Newton where the group gathered to cheer on runners.

Advertisement

“We were at Heartbreak Hill, but it was a different type of heartbreak,” Lash, a captain of the Pioneers, said in a phone interview Tuesday. “We want to experience the joy of running, the joy of the course, but yesterday was just so blatant that we weren’t welcome there.”

Newton Police said in a statement that they showed up after the Boston Athletic Association, which puts on the Marathon, called them a few times following reports that spectators were impeding runners. The BAA declined to directly address questions about the matter.

Lash, of Roxbury, said she is hoping to air her concerns with the association this week.

She said the Pioneers were having a cheering party — a cookout with a grill, a DJ, a confetti cannon, and all the literal bells and whistles. She said the club had about 40 runners in the race, and that their actions to cheer on runners were common at races. The group formed in 2017 to counter the lack of diversity in the Boston running community, according to its website.

“What happened was something that we do for every runner for every marathon every time we’ve been to a marathon,” Lash said. “We have never had a problem doing that.”

Advertisement

She acknowledged that she and the other fans, as runners themselves, are aware the rules bar non-entrants from running onto the course, and she knew authorities would be “hypervigilant” on the 10th anniversary of the deadly bombings at the Marathon’s finish line.

“But there’s people along the entire course who do the same thing,” Lash said. “It’s so common for people to support their runners. But for some reason we do it and it’s not OK for us to do it.”

Newton Police said in a statement that the officers were dispatched after “being notified by the BAA three times about spectators traversing the rope barrier and impeding runners. The Newton Police Department responded respectfully and repeatedly requesting that spectators stay behind the rope and not encroach onto the course.”

A police spokeswoman said: “When spectators continued to cross the rope, NPD with additional officers calmly used bicycles for a short period to demarcate the course and keep both the runners and spectators safe.”

The BAA did not answer questions about its policies for preventing spectators from going onto the course, or how many times it contacted police Monday.

“The BAA is committed to creating a safe and enjoyable experience for athletes, volunteers and spectators across all our events,” the association said in a statement.

Lash said multiple people have said to her that they don’t want to run Boston again.

“I don’t know if that’s the solution,” she said. “I just want to be able to celebrate.”

Advertisement





Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter. Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.