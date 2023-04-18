fb-pixel Skip to main content

Snowboarder survives harrowing fall into waterfall hole on Mount Washington

By Daniel Kool Globe Correspondent,Updated April 18, 2023, 16 minutes ago
A sign at the summit of Mount Washington iinforms viewers that they are standing 6,288 feet above sea level.The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

A snowboarder had a close call on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington after falling into waterfall hole during a Saturday run down Tuckerman Ravine.

Skier Austin Hart caught the fall on video, which he later posted on Instagram.

In the video, the snowboarder, wearing a green snowsuit and strapped to a bright red board, slips down a waterfall, colliding with the rocky ridge a couple of times before falling into a hole at its base. Gasps and expletives can be heard from a crowd of witnesses.

The man is later seen boarding down the hill, holding an axe in each hand, as the crowd cheers and applauds his escape.

Advertisement

In April 2019, a skier survived a fall into another waterfall hole along the ravine. He crawled out of a different hole after rescuers searched for 20 minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.

Boston Globe video