Snowboarder survives harrowing fall into waterfall hole on Mount Washington

A snowboarder had a close call on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington after falling into waterfall hole during a Saturday run down Tuckerman Ravine.
Skier Austin Hart caught the fall on video, which he later posted on Instagram.
In the video, the snowboarder, wearing a green snowsuit and strapped to a bright red board, slips down a waterfall, colliding with the rocky ridge a couple of times before falling into a hole at its base. Gasps and expletives can be heard from a crowd of witnesses.
The man is later seen boarding down the hill, holding an axe in each hand, as the crowd cheers and applauds his escape.
In April 2019, a skier survived a fall into another waterfall hole along the ravine. He crawled out of a different hole after rescuers searched for 20 minutes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
