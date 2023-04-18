Snowboarder survives harrowing fall into waterfall hole on Mount Washington

A snowboarder had a close call on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington after falling into waterfall hole during a Saturday run down Tuckerman Ravine.

Skier Austin Hart caught the fall on video, which he later posted on Instagram.

In the video, the snowboarder, wearing a green snowsuit and strapped to a bright red board, slips down a waterfall, colliding with the rocky ridge a couple of times before falling into a hole at its base. Gasps and expletives can be heard from a crowd of witnesses.