What you need to know about who is eligible for another COVID-19 booster approved by FDA

In a statement Tuesday, the FDA said it had amended the emergency use authorizations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent mRNA vaccines, permitting “the current bivalent vaccines ... to be used for all doses administered to individuals 6 months of age and older, including for an additional dose or doses for certain populations.”

So who precisely is eligible for the next jab?

The FDA on Tuesday approved another bivalent COVID-19 booster dos e for older adults and people with weak immune systems in an effort to bolster protection against the virus this spring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to sign off on the move and its advisers are slated to meet Wednesday.

The agency said the monovalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized for use in the United States. Instead, anyone getting a Pfizer or Moderna shot will receive the newer omicron-targeted version.

Here’s a breakdown of the various eligibility groups for another bivalent shot:

Older Americans - People aged 65 and older who’ve received a single dose of the bivalent vaccine are now eligible to get another one at least four months after their initial bivalent jab, the FDA said.

Immunocompromised Americans - Most people who are immunocompromised in some way are now eligible to get a single additional dose of the bivalent vaccine at least two months after an initial bivalent jab, per the FDA.

The agency said “additional doses may be administered at the discretion of, and at intervals determined by, their healthcare provider,” and that for immunocompromised children aged 6 months through 4 years old, eligibility “will depend on the vaccine previously received.”

Unvaccinated Children - According to the FDA, unvaccinated kids aged 6 months through 5 years old have a couple of options. They can now get the two-dose series Moderna bivalent vaccine through age 5 or the three-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine through age 4.

“Children who are 5 years of age may receive two doses of the Moderna bivalent vaccine or a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine,” the FDA said.

Vaccinated Children - The FDA said kids aged 6 months through 5 years old who have received up to three doses of the monovalent vaccine can now get a bivalent job, however the number of doses will “depend on the vaccine and their vaccination history.”

Remainder of Unvaccinated Population - According to the statement, most unvaccinated people may now receive “a single dose of a bivalent vaccine,” instead of multiple doses of the monovalent vaccines that have been phased out.

Remainder of Vaccinated Population - Most people depending on age who were previously vaccinated with a monovalent jab and who haven’t yet received a bivalent vaccine can now get a single bivalent dose, the FDA said. Most people who have already gotten a single bivalent dose, however, are not currently eligible for another jab.

“The FDA intends to make decisions about future vaccination after receiving recommendations on the fall strain composition at an FDA advisory committee in June,” the statement said.

In Massachusetts, there have been more than 2 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic including 22,562 deaths, according to state Department of Public Health statistics.

According to DPH, 85 percent of the state population, or 5.9 million people, have completed a “primary series of vaccine,” while roughly 29 percent, or 2 million residents, have received a booster since September 2022.

The new FDA authorizations around bivalent doses were enthusiastically welcomed Tuesday by Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“FINALLY,” Hotez tweeted.

Dr. Elizabeth T. Jacobs, an epidemiology professor at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and the University of Arizona Cancer Center, noted via Twitter on Tuesday that the FDA had tweaked its language in the updated recs.

Jacobs wrote that there’s “updated language in here that appears to allow for healthcare providers more latitude when recommending boosters for the immunocompromised; it’s possible that they may be available at regular intervals for those at highest risk.”

